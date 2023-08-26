How Zeeland East won thriller with epic comeback, 'cave man' defense

ZEELAND - As the Zeeland East players rushed of the field, they headed straight for the student section, leaping up into the stands to celebrate.

Last year, it took until the final home game to be able to have that celebration.

This year, it came after the season opener as the Chix came back to defeat Williamston 35-28 on Friday at Zeeland Stadium, a game that was part of the Zeeland Community Kickoff Classic that was postponed Thursday because of severe weather.

Zeeland East's Austin Keur (3) and Gabe Amid (7) celebrate their 35-28 comeback win over Williamston Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

"That was awesome. I didn't even know how to react. It has been so long since we have had something like this (to start the season). It was so rewarding," Zeeland East senior Parker Williams said. "We really appreciate this."

It was matter of pride and preparation after a disappointing season last year.

"The biggest deal about it is last year we were not ready to play. That was on us as coaches and we made sure that wasn't going to happen again," Woodruff said. "This was fantastic."

The final drive

Trailing 28-27 with 4 minutes remaining, Tyler Loeb returned the ensuing kickoff to near midfield.

Zeeland East quarterback Austin Keur had a huge run to get in the red zone, then a couple of plays later, Loeb was into the end zone with a 1-yard run with 1:40 to go in the game to lead the Chix to the win.

Zeeland East's Ethan Rosenberg dives in for the score Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

It was the fifth drive of the second half for the Chix, and they scored on all five.

"We ran it, our lineman blocked really well and it was pretty easy for me to run it, bounce off a defender and get in there," Loeb said. "I was so excited. I was thinking we had this game."

Defensive line dominance

Williamston has some fast players on offense and was able to get a couple of big plays through the air with four or five receivers forcing single coverage.

The Hornets scored all of their points either on those big one-on-one passes from Zach Gribbs to Max McCune, or on a short run just after one.

In between, the Hornets were simply squashed.

The Zeeland East defensive line was in the backfield disrupting plays, chasing the quarterback and stuffing the run the entire night.

Zeeland East's Ethan Rosenberg pulls in a catch as he runs for a touchdown Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

"If you watch our kids lift weights, it is medieval, it is cave man, it's neanderthal. We challenged the kids that we wanted to see that level of cave man on the field," Zeeland East coach Joe Woodruff said. "And (they did it) all night long. I couldn't be more proud of my kids."

It was one of the best performances by a defensive line perhaps in area history. Some defensive lineman - singular - have had bigger games, but that was a rare game where the entire unit dominated together.

"We practiced their offense for weeks. We knew where they were going to be - we were ready for this game," Williams said.

Williams, Garrett Weeden, Keaton Draegar led the charge, aided by Jonah Heyboer, Quincy Thome and Mason Raade, as well as linebackers Will Stehouwer, Chris Seay and Gabe Amid.

"Before the game, I don't think we have been more amped. I don't know if it was because it was our senior year, or what, but we just came out with different juice and had it all day," Williams said.

Second-half surge

The Chix were shutout in the first half and trailed 13-0. There were a few mistakes, but mostly they looked just a little out of sync.

The coaching staff saw it too and made a simple halftime adjustment that paid off big time. The lineman lined up closer together to narrow the gaps.

Zeeland East's Eli Walcott pulls down the Williamston rusher Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

It was that simple of an adjustment, but it worked as the Chix scored a touchdown on all five of their offensive possessions in the second half.

"Our halftime adjustment was insanely genious. We cut our splits down. First half, we had too big of splits and they were shooting the gap," Woodruff said.

Loeb started things off with an 18-yard run in the third quarter.

He scored again on a 12-yard run and caught the two-point conversion.

Keur then ran in a 16-yard touchdown before throwing a 40-yard pass to Ethan Rosenberg, who made a stellar catch in traffic and dove into the end zone.

Williams said in addition to the adjustment, the motivation changed.

"The coaches really hyped us up in the lockerroom. Nothing beats a good speech from your coaches," he said. "It lights a fire and we wanted to fight for it."

