Zeeland East seniors honor late fathers with 'emotional' performance

ZEELAND - As most of the senior players were introduced on Zeeland East senior night, Austin Keur was overcome with emotion.

This was a night he was looking forward to with his parents growing up as a young athlete.

But with the death of his father, he was forced to walk in with his mother Rachel and a photo of his late father, Marty, who died from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2020, for senior night on Friday at Zeeland Stadium, a 59-8 win.

"My mom has been my cornerstone. I have a bond with her like no other. I play for my dad every day. I was ready to win this game for him. Obviously it hurts him not being here. He shaped me into the man I am right now," Keur said. "As long as I can play for him, I know he is proud of me. I was emotional and had to show up and win the game for my brothers. It was something special."

Zeeland East's Evan Schuberg celebrates a stop against Wyoming Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Garrett Weeden also held a picture of his father, Brian Weeden, who died when Garrett was a fourth-grader, as he walked in with his mother Shaylenn Weeden-Molter and stepfather Matthew Molter.

"There has been a lot of loss on this team in that way. We have great team chemistry and we are one as a whole. It meant a lot to honor him tonight. I felt like he was here with me on the field," Garrett Weeden said. "Austin and I have a brotherhood through it. It felt like they were here with us tonight and we made them proud."

Zeeland East's Austin Keur takes the ball downfield for a big gain Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Keur scored on a 16-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Then found Teagan Slenk for a 19-yard TD to start the second quarter. Slenk also was playing for his late father.

"Teagan Slenk lost his father, too. It is hard. My father died, so I know there is nothing you can say. But you pray that they had good memories and their loved ones are looking down. You gotta believe that," Zeeland East coach Joe Woodruff said. "These kids are tight and they have been through so much, and to have a game like this, I am so happy for them."

Keur ran in a two-point conversion as the snapper after a bounced snap after an Eli Walcott touchdown and the Chix led 31-0. Late in the half, Keur had a 39-yard run down to the 1-yard line setting up a Tyler Loeb touchdown.

Gabe Amid opened the second half with a touchdown run to push the lead to 45-0. Evan Schuberg scored on a 16-yard TD catch from Will Drnek, who took over for Keur at quarterback.

Zeeland East's Garrett Weeden fights to shed the Wyoming blocker Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

The Chix face rival Zeeland West in the Bird Bowl next week - with both teams 4-0.

"This is big. West is a big game and have beaten us the past couple years. But it is going to be a great game," Keur said. "We can't let the moment get too big and play our game, and that will propel us to victory."

Special teams firepower

The Chix averaged 49 points per game the first four games. Quite the turnaround from last year where the Chix averaged nearly 15 points per game.

But it wasn't the offense that started the spark on Friday.

Tyler Loeb ran back the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

It was all the momentum the Chix needed.

Two-point conversion brush-up

The Chix prepared for next week's Bird Bowl showdown by going for two-point conversions after some of their touchdowns.

Rival Zeeland West goes for two all the time, so the rivalry game could come down to something like a two-point conversion and the Chix wanted to be ready.

Zeeland East's Teagan Slenk pulls down a catch against Wyoming Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Zeeland East was successful on its first three attempts, including Keur's improvisation run as the holder after a bounced snap.

"West does some things that make things difficult for you," Woodruff said. "The conversions work (for them) and that is an advantage. It will come down to little things like that."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Zeeland East football seniors honor late fathers with win over Wyoming