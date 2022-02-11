Zedd Plans to 'Crank Up the Volume' as Super Bowl LVI's Official DJ (Exclusive)
Zedd will be the official pre-game DJ during player warmups at Super Bowl LVI.
Wes Welker is on the way back to Miami. Welker will be joining Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins staff as wide receivers coach, according to longtime Miami reporter Armando Salguero. The 40-year-old Welker has been on the 49ers’ staff the last three seasons, working with McDaniel in San Francisco. Welker originally entered the NFL as an undrafted [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is making life easy for Matthew Stafford by getting open 61% of the time this postseason
Daniel Snyder is pushing his luck. The NFL went easy on the owner of the Washington Commanders in July, and the league has gone to great lengths to keep any evidence regarding years of workplace misconduct within his football operation hidden. The scheme was working. Then, after someone leaked a handful of emails sent by [more]
In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a closer look at what the rapid acceleration of inflation means for our purchasing power here in metro Detroit.
Parler announced on Wednesday that it is engaging in a social media "special arrangement" with former first lady Melania Trump where she will share "exclusive communications" on the social media network. Parler said that Trump would share "exclusive communications on Parler," noting it is already powering her blockchain technology and nonfungible token platform, MelaniaTrump.com.In a statement, Trump lauded the social network, which she said "...
An Illinois State Police investigation shut down I-57 during rush hour Thursday morning.
The new season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will break from the season-long drop model, signaling a larger trend.
Kevin Huber completely understands how big a deal this really is. The 36-year-old punter has been rooting all his life for the only NFL team for which he has played. “It would be everything,” Huber said, shaking his head.
The league acknowledged the inevitable: Spring training will not start on time as negotiations languish.
Many NFL writers and analysts expect the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's game. They explain why.
#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby asked #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes what Andy Reid is like at the Pro Bowl. Mahomes' answer was hilarious:
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
Here's our list of the most notable winners and losers from the 2022 NBA trade deadline, including the Celtics, Lakers, Nets and Sixers.
Alabama never had a shot with Caleb Williams.
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.
Can Mike McDaniel lead the Dolphins to a playoff win? Who's to say he's not the guy to do it?
The Houston Texans make a deal with the New York Giants in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft according to the latest NFL.com mock.
Allen will get in someday, hopefully.
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
In an exclusive interview with our Tom E. Curran, Julian Edelman shared his take on why Tom Brady walked away at the peak of his powers -- and whether he has one more season in him after all.