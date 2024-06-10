Zedalis homers again in State Liners win

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol bounced back in a big way after Saturday’s defeat in Elizabethton. The State Liners started with a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back, setting down the River Riders, 11-6 in seven innings.

Schumacher wins 7th Bristol Wally; Herrera overtakes legend at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Those first two runs for the road team came on one swing from first baseman, Tyler Zedalis, who added another homer later in the game to make it five long balls in as many games.

Elizabethton’s Joey LaMattina tied things up with a solo shot in the second inning. But, that second shot from Zedalis gave the State Liners a three-run cushion, 5-2.

Bristol’s Hayden Blair also managed a pair of RBI and two runs scored in the victory.

Five River Riders drove in runs on the night, while center fielder Jaxon Diamond led the way with three hits and two runs scored.

OTHER SCORES:

Burlington 9, Johnson City 6

Danville-Greeneville (SUSPD)

Tri-State-Kingsport (PPD)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.