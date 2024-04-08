Zed Key enters transfer portal after four years with Ohio State

After spending the last four years in Columbus, Zed Key announced he will enter the transfer portal and spend his remaining year of eligibility raising the roof elsewhere. Key confirmed his decision with a heartfelt post on social media thanking Ohio State fans everywhere.

Key became a fan favorite coming off the bench as a freshman and earning a starting spot the following two years. Injuries plagued the OSU center in the latter half of his junior season which opened the door for Felix Okpara. Key saw his minutes decrease in his senior season averaging just over 15 minutes per game while adding 6.6 points per contest along with 4.1 rebounds.

He gave Buckeye fans some memorable moments over his four years, but maybe none more than his 20-point performance early in his sophomore season in a win over No. 1 Duke at the Shott. Ohio State beat the Blue Devils by a score of 71-66 behind Key’s performance.

Thank you Buckeye Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nJvrDGORS6 — Zed Key (@iamzedkey) April 6, 2024

With his departure, new head coach Jake Diebler will be left with just two centers on the roster in Okpara and Austin Parks. Key becomes the fourth member of the basketball team to enter the transfer portal joining Roddy Gayle Jr, Scotty Middleton, and Bowen Hardman.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire