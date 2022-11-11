Zed Key’s double-double leads Ohio State basketball over Charleston Southern

So far, so good, for the Ohio State basketball team for 2022-2023. After blowing out Robert Morris on Mondy night in their first game of the season, the Buckeyes followed that up with another easy 82-56 win over Charleston Southern on Thursday night in large part because of junior forward Zed Key.

All Key did was race out to a double-double in the first half when he pulled down 10 rebounds and poured in 13 points to help lead Ohio State to a 46-22 lead at halftime. It was a half in which the Buccaneers struggled shooting the ball, making just 9-of-31 shots.

The second half was better for Charleston Southern, but the hole was too big to climb out of as the Buckeyes got contributions from ten players, four of which finished in double figures for the game. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14, Sean McNeil added 13, and Justice Sueing contributed 11 points.

Ohio State outrebounded Charleston Southern 47 to 28, and almost doubled the Buccaneers at the free-throw line, making 16-of-18. The Buckeyes also shot better than 50% from the floor (31-of-60) for the second game in a row.

With the win, Ohio State improves its record to 2-0, and will now prepare to take on Eastern Illinois at home next Wednesday. After that, it’s off to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.

