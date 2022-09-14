One of the pivotal plays in Week One’s game between the Eagles and Lions came with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Lions had just scored a touchdown to cut the Eagles lead to 31-21 and they opted to try an onside kick in order to steal another offensive possession. The unexpected move didn’t work out for them, however.

Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson was able to field the kick and the Eagles turned the short field into a Boston Scott touchdown. They’d go on to win the game 38-35, so getting the ball back in that spot loomed large in the final reckoning.

McPhearson also had two special teams tackles and the NFL announced on Wednesday that he has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

Zech McPhearson named NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk