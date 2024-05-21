Zebo to retire from playing at end of season

Simon Zebo has been a prolific try-scorer with Munster, Ireland and Racing 92 [Inpho]

Simon Zebo has announced that he will retire from playing rugby at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was capped 35 times by Ireland, helping his country win the Six Nations in 2015 and also featuring in that year's World Cup.

He has made 173 appearances for Munster over two spells with the Irish province to date and is their record try-scorer with 72.

The wing, who also played at full-back, played three times for the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and spent three years in France playing for Racing 92 from 2018 to 2021.

Zebo has scored more Champions Cup tries than any other Irish player (35) and is third on the all-time list for tries in the competition.

"After much thought, I've decided that this season will be my last playing the game I love," he said.

"It has been a dream come true, making memories and friends for life and travelling the world with amazing people.

"I've loved every second, it's been some craic and I can't wait to see what's next."

Called up as Lions cover

Zebo made his Munster debut as an Academy player in 2010 and helped Munster to the Magners League title the following season.

He made his Ireland debut in 2012 and went on to score seven tries.

A prolific period with Racing saw him accumulate 25 tries in 60 appearances for the French club, before he returned to Munster in 2021.

He has racked up a further 13 tries in 29 appearances over the past three seasons for Munster and helped them secure the United Rugby Championship title last year.

He was called up to the 2013 British and Irish Lions squad for the tour to Australia as injury cover for Ireland team-mate Tommy Bowe, starting games against the Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels, and also coming off the bench against Brumbies.