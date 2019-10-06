New Zealand vs Namibia, Rugby World Cup 2019 LIVE: Score, stream and latest updates from Pool B fixture

Angus Ta'avao scores New Zealand's third try of the match against Namibia: Reuters

Follow live updates from the Rugby World Cup as the All Blacks and Namibia go head to head in Tokyo.

New Zealand, three-time world champions, have not lost a match at the Rugby World Cup since 2007 and stand well poised to reach the knockout stages once again. They swatted aside South Africa in their opening match before later thrashing Canada.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Steve Hansen’s men take on a nation that has never won a match at the tournament. Namibia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament with a number of amateurs in their ranks, have so far lost 47-22 to Italy and 57-3 to South Africa. Follow all the live action below:

What time does it start?

New Zealand vs Namibia kicks off at 1.45pm Japan Standard Time, which is 5.45am BST, on Sunday 6 October.

Where can I watch?

ITV will be broadcasting the match. Coverage starts at 5.15am. Alternatively, you can live stream it via the ITV Hub on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.