New Zealand vs Namibia LIVE: Rugby World Cup scores and latest updates as All Blacks dominate in Toulouse

New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup campaign continues with a critical fixture against Namibia on tonight as the All Blacks look to respond positively following their loss to France in the opening match of the tournament.

A superb second half display from the hosts helped them secure a 27-13 triumph over Ian Foster’s side and New Zealand will hope to get back on track when they face a supposedly weaker Namibia side who sit bottom of Pool A.

Allister Coetzee’s side slumped to a 23rd consecutive World Cup defeat when they were hammered 52-8 in their opener against Italy. With Pool A featuring a bunch of strong teams, and with New Zealand needing to win to offset their loss to France, this match could prove to be another tricky outing for the African team.

New Zealand vs Namibia live

New Zealand take on Namibia in a Pool A encounter at the Stadium de Toulouse

Sam Whitelock will equal Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black in test history in his 148th match

TRY! New Zealand 31-3 Namibia (Lienert-Brown, 34 mins)

TRY! New Zealand 24-3 Namibia (Fainga’anuku, 24 mins)

TRY! New Zealand 19-3 Namibia (McKenzie, 18 mins)

PENALTY! New Zealand 12-3 Namibia (Swanepoel, 10 mins)

TRY! New Zealand 12-0 Namibia (Roigard, 6 mins)

TRY! New Zealand 7-0 Namibia (Roigard, 1 min)

TRY! New Zealand 31 - 3 Namibia 34 mins

20:51 , Mike Jones

Anton Lienert-Brown gets a fifth for New Zealand! After two well-timed kicks and laser focus to eliminate the Namibian defence, Lienert-Brown gathers the ball from chasing his own efforts and scores. McKenzie key in the build-up again and converts.

TRY! New Zealand 24 - 3 Namibia 24 mins

20:41 , Imogen Ainsworth

And another one! Retallick wins the lineout, and Fainga'anuku darts through the defence, doing a superb job of keeping hold of the slippery ball thanks to the heavy downpour in Toulouse and he dots down just in time. New Zealand have a bonus point before 25 minutes! McKenzie’s conversion hits the posts and is unsuccessful.

TRY! New Zealand 19-3 Namibia 18 mins

20:35 , Imogen Ainsworth

Quick thinking from New Zealand catches Namibia unaware and McKenzie glides through the Namibian defence who were slow to react. He converts his own try.

New Zealand 12 - 3 Namibia 17 mins

20:27 , Imogen Ainsworth

A slight pause due to what looks to be a nasty injury for Namibian centre Le Roux Malan. The crowd give him a standing ovation as he is stretchered off the pitch. Good to see him give a thumbs up to the crowd but a horrible way for his match to end. He’s replaced by JC Greyling. Wishing him all the best in his recovery!

NO TRY! New Zealand 12 - 3 Namibia 16 mins

20:25 , Imogen Ainsworth

Scratch that, no try. Obstruction from Ofa Tuungafasi and Samuel Whitelock wipes New Zealand’s try after a review from referee Luke Pearce and TMO Brian MacNeice.

TRY! New Zealand 17 -3 Namibia 15 mins

20:23 , Imogen Ainsworth

New Zealand get a third and it’s Samisoni Taukei'aho who dots down after a dominant rolling maul, the New Zealand pack really showing their strength here.

PENALTY New Zealand 12 - 3 Namibia 10 mins

20:16 , Imogen Ainsworth

Contact in the air from Whitelock gives a penalty away and Namibia opt for the posts. Tiaan Swanepoel gets Namibia on the scoresheet from the tee.

TRY! New Zealand 12 - 0 Namibia 6 mins

20:13 , Imogen Ainsworth

Roigard gets a second! A massive scrum from New Zealand and the pass from number eight Savea sets the scrum half up perfectly in a gap. McKenzie misses the conversion as the rain falls.

NO TRY! New Zealand 7 -0 Namibia 6mins

20:11 , Imogen Ainsworth

McKenzie almost makes it to the line but is slightly early in the grounding as confirmed by TMO. Restarting with a scrum to Namibia on 5ms.

TRY! New Zealand 7 - 0 Namibia 1 min

20:07 , Imogen Ainsworth

Scrum-half Cam Roigard is the first to score after a period of play created from a crossfield kick from Barrett to Leicester Fainga’anuku. David Havili receives the pass from Fainga’anuku, before offloading to Roigard.

Damian McKenzie adds the extras as the All Blacks get off to a perfect start.

KICK OFF! New Zealand 0 - 0 Namibia

20:03 , Imogen Ainsworth

Beauden Barrett gets the match underway in Toulouse after a rousing Haka from New Zealand.

Nearly time!

19:55 , Imogen Ainsworth

Not long to go now before the anthems and the Haka in the Toulouse! New Zealand go in search of a record-breaking 50th World Cup win, and would be the first team to reach the milestone.

Past results

19:32 , Imogen Ainsworth

This is the third RWC in a row that the two sides have faced each other, with the All Blacks dominating the scorelines in the two meetings.

In 2015 they won 58-14 on their way to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup and at the last RWC in 2019 they won 71-9.

Last weekend’s loss to France was New Zealand’s first-ever loss in the group stage at a RWC so they will be looking to call on their previous form against Namibia to secure a more positive result tonight.

Pre-match thoughts - Namibia

19:14 , Imogen Ainsworth

Assistant coach Barend Pieterse described the threat that the All Blacks will bring to the game. He said: “In the New Zealand team, pretty much everyone is a threat, especially the team they chose, it’s a very good team.

“We can just stick to what we trained into our systems and into our process. We have to handle whatever they throw [at] us, in the set-piece or in general play. We know they’re a team that would like to play fast and we must be able to handle that.

“Rugby is obviously a physical game, doesn’t matter who you play against. As a Namibian team or a Namibian nation, we pride ourselves in our physicality, we pride ourselves on a good set-piece, and that is what we want to show tomorrow.

Additionally he looked ahead to the prospect of playing at Stadium de Toulouse: "I wish I could show you a photo of our host stadium in Windhoek and compare that to this. It’s special for us to come here. I said now to coach Allister [Coetzee] when we were standing on the field, this must be one of the most beautiful stadiums I’ve been in.”

Second row Johan Retief also explained his thoughts about facing New Zealand after playing against them at teh last RWC. He said: "I remember the first game, the whole team was stressed. This time a lot of people, a lot of players, have played already against them so it’s more comfortable, more relaxed. We know what we are going to face so it makes it easier."

"It’s an amazing challenge to be able to play against players like that. It’s a privilege to play against them, so we have to enjoy it, make the most of it and learn from it and grow as a team. I’m very excited for that challenge."

Pre-match thoughts - New Zealand

19:03 , Imogen Ainsworth

Despite New Zealand’s loss to France in the opening round, blindside flanker Luke Jacobson spoke about the focuses of the team and his own as an individual in their preparations to face Namibia.

He said: “Last week there was probably a few areas that have been cleaned up on, particularly around the breakdown and a little bit around discipline - there were far too many penalties. It makes it pretty tough to play rugby when you concede that many penalties.”

“This week has been focusing on myself mainly. I’m pretty excited about it - getting a crack in the six jersey. I’ve just been getting excited about what I can bring to the field.”

“Losing’s not ideal. Unfortunately we didn’t quite get things quite right.

“I don’t think it adds extra pressure. We know that we need to be winning to win this competition regardless, so I don’t think a whole lot changes from now.”

Team news - Namibia

18:50 , Imogen Ainsworth

Allister Coetzee has only changed three players from last week’s starting team that lost to Italy with prop Jason Benade, flanker Prince Gaoseb, and centre Le Roux Malan joining the team.

The side features eight of the same players who faced New Zealand at the last RWC in 2019 with Johan Coetzee, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Tjiuee Uanivi, Johan Retief, Prince Gaoseb, Damian Stevens, JC Greyling and captain Johan Deysel all named.

Number eight Richard Hardwick, who will play for Ealing Trailfinders in the English Championship next season, was key in attack for Namibia last week making the second-most carries (16) and beating the most defenders (8) in the team. He’s joined in the scrum by flankers Gaoseb and Wian Conradie, a second row made up of Retief and Uanivi, and a front row of Benade, Van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee.

Stevens starts at scrum half and Tiaan Swanepoel takes the number ten shirt. Malan is given his first start and features as a centre alongside captain Deysel. Divan Rossouw and Gerswin Mouton make up the wings and Cliven Loubser completes the team at fullback.

Namibia: 15-Cliven Loubser,14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Le Roux Malan, 11-Divan Rossouw, 10-Tiaan Swanepoel, 9-Damian Stevens, 1-Jason Benade, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 3-Johan Coetzee, 4-Johan Retief, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 6-Wian Conradie, 7-Prince Gaoseb, 8-Richard Hardwick

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Desiderius Sethie, 18-Haitembu Shifuka, 19-PJ Van Lill, 20-Adriaan Booysen, 21-Max Katjijeko, 22-Jacques Theron, 23-JC Greyling

Team news - New Zealand

18:34 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ian Foster has made nine changes to the starting line up that faced France in the opening match.

Sam Whitelock wins his 148th cap and in doing so draws level with Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black.

The six remaining players are Nepo Laulala, Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Ofa Tuungafasi and Codie Taylor join Laulala in the front row replacing Ethan de Groot and Codie Taylor. De Groot features on the bench. In the second row, Whitelock moves to four and partners with Scott Barrett. Luke Jacobson starts as blindside flanker this week with Papali’i moving to the openside. Savea captains the side at number eight.

Cam Roigard replaces Aaron Smith at scrum-half while Damian McKenzie takes over at fly-half as Richie Mo’unga is named as a replacement.

Leicester Fainga'anuku starts on the left wing with Caleb Clarke named on the right. David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown form a centre partnership in the midfield, and Beauden Barrett returns at fullback.

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Caleb Clarke, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 1-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Luke Jacobson, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Tupou Vaa’i, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-Rieko Ioane

New Zealand vs Namibia prediction

18:30 , Mike Jones

Here are the latest odds and match prediction for New Zealand and Namibia’s clash:

New Zealand win 1/100

Draw 250/1

Namibia win 200/1

New Zealand will inflict a 24th consecutive defeat on Namibia in World Cups, securing a bonus point and drastically improving their points difference.

New Zealand 67-3 Namibia.

New Zealand vs Namibia line-ups

18:20 , Mike Jones

New Zealand XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Caleb Clarke, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 1-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Luke Jacobson, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Tupou Vaa’i, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-Rieko Ioane

Namibia XV: 15-Cliven Loubser,14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Le Roux Malan, 11-Divan Rossouw, 10-Tiaan Swanepoel, 9-Damian Stevens, 1-Jason Benade, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 3-Johan Coetzee, 4-Johan Retief, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 6-Wian Conradie, 7-Prince Gaoseb, 8-Richard Hardwick

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Desiderius Sethie, 18-Haitembu Shifuka, 19-PJ Van Lill, 20-Adriaan Booysen, 21-Max Katjijeko, 22-Jacques Theron, 23-JC Greyling

New Zealand vs Namibia team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

There are nine changes to the starting line-up from New Zealand’s opening loss to France with Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown retaining their places. Whitelock will equal Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black in test history in his 148th match. He trails only Alun Wyn Jones (171) as the most capped player in world rugby.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane withdrew from the match versus France through injury as Ian Foster was forced into a back-row reshuffle that included an unexpected start for Tupou Vaa’i. Cane will miss out again this week, with centre Jordie Barrett, prop Tyrel Lomax and flanker Shannon Frizell also sidelined. Barrett is back in training after a knee problem, but is unlikely to be risked against Namibia with tougher games to come.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee has made only three changes to his starting XV from their last game against Italy, handing Jason Benade and Prince Gaoseb a start in the forward pack with Le Roux Malan slotting into the backline.

How to watch New Zealand vs Namibia

18:00 , Mike Jones

New Zealand vs Namibia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 September at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

New Zealand vs Namibia

17:02 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup action.

New Zealand face Namibia in Pool A needing to win to properly get their campaign going following an opening day defeat to the tournament hosts France.

The All Blacks were beaten 27-13 by Les Bleus who scored two second half tries to take the game away from Ian Foster’s team. That defeat leaves them third in Pool A but they have the chance to move up the table if they can sweep Namibia aside tonight.

For their part, Namibia were well beaten by Italy who trounced them 52-8 in the first week of fixtures. The African side will be hoping for a better showing tonight but New Zealand are notoriously difficult to beat and should prove to be too strong for them.

We’ll have all the team news and updates throughout the evening so stick around.