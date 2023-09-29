New Zealand vs Italy LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score and updates as All Blacks face crunch clash

Italy take on New Zealand with genuine belief that they can secure a first-ever victory over the All Blacks and reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Kieran Crowley’s side have a maximum ten points from their first two Pool A fixtures, following a thrashing of Namibia with a win over Uruguay, but will know the quality will ratchet up against the three-time winners.

New Zealand’s men suffered a first ever World Cup pool stage defeat on the opening night of the tournament against France, though bounced back in style against Namibia.

They are boosted for this clash in Lyon by the return from injury of flanker Shannon Frizell and centre Jordie Barrett, though regular captain Sam Cane is only among the replacements after his own fitness issues.

Meanwhile Sam Whitelock will become the most-capped All Black of all-time when he comes off the bench, with the lock set to surpass the great Richie McCaw.

New Zealand vs Italy - Rugby World Cup live updates

New Zealand take on Italy in Lyon in a crucial Pool A clash, with kick-off at 8pm BST

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 and ITVX

The All Blacks will be out of the tournament with defeat

Sam Whitelock is set to become the most-capped All Black of all time with New Zealand at full strength

Italy arrive with genuine belief they can make history and secure a first ever win over their opponents

New Zealand vs Italy

19:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come, New Zealand all in black, Italy in their change white strip. It looks a cracking crowd in Lyon, where all of the remaining Pool A action will take place.

Ardie Savea, captain tonight, tugs his socks up, making sure all is prim and proper as he takes his place for the anthems.

New Zealand vs Italy

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off nearing in Lyon, where it has, apparently, just cooled a little after another roasting day as France enjoys an extended Indian summer. It looks pretty sticky out there, though - keeping control of the ball has been an issue across this tournament so far. The All Blacks tend to do that better than anyone but Italy have shown an ability to combine ambition with accuracy this year, too.

New Zealand vs Italy

19:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand vs Italy

19:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the playmaking partnerships for both sides. Each team has opted to go with their primary ball-handlers at ten and 15, with Tommaso Allan moving back and Paolo Garbisi sliding across after the pair were at ten and 12 against Uruguay. Allan has stressed that the positional switches won’t change much about Italy’s attack but it will be fascinating to see if they can stretch New Zealand and try to get the ball in the hands of Monty Ioane and Ange Capuozzo.

Equally of interest is how the All Blacks manipulate Italy defensively. Juan Ignacio Brex is an aggressive defender in the 13 channel but can leave opportunities by shooting out of the line. I’d expect to see Mo’unga and both Barretts try to use a varied kicking game to exploit any spaces.

New Zealand vs Italy: Focus on the scrum

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The scrum battle tonight could be really intriguing. There is a sense that New Zealand are significantly more vulnerable without Ethan de Groot, who is suspended after his red card against Namibia, while bench tighthead Tyrel Lomax is still working his way back from that gruesome gash on his leg. Italy’s eight have gone well at this tournament, with both Danilo Fischetti and Marco Riccioni vastly improved as set-piece prop forwards.

The pair’s destruction of Uruguay’s front row was key in Italy’s comeback victory and while you’d suggest it’s unlikely they enjoy that sort of dominance again, scrum success might be vital if Kieran Crowley’s side are to push the All Blacks close.

“They’ve even gone for a six-two split, so they’ve really stacked it up and their bench looks really strong,” New Zealand scrum coach Greg Feek said of Italy’s threat. “We have prepared as best we can for what’s coming. We know the first 20 minutes it will be a good match-up. It will be a physical contest as usual.”

Match officials

19:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You know we’ll be talking about them at some point tonight, so here are your officiating team for this evening’s fixture. Remember, World Rugby does not disclose the foul play review officials on duty in the TMO bunker.

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

ARs: Nic Berry (Aus) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Carley had the whistle for the All Blacks’ warm-up defeat to South Africa. Want to know a little bit more about him?

New Zealand vs Italy referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Matthew Carley

Ian Foster agrees that ‘history means nothing'

19:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ian Foster and Kieran Crowley would have been familiar foes while playing domestically for Waikato and Taranaki in the late 1980s and early 90s, and the pair share a perspective on that Italian losing run.

“History means nothing,” All Blacks coach Foster said on Wednesday, echoing the opinion of his opposite number. “History is yesterday’s newspaper, isn’t it, not tomorrow’s.”

Foster did push back on Crowley labelling his side as “bullies”, though.

““That’s rugby, everyone is trying to do that. They’ll be trying to do that to us. It’s a physical game. It’s not a lack of respect from anyone. Both teams, there’s a lot at stake. This was always going to be a game we knew we had to get really excited about and play well in.

“The good thing is that we are playing a team that is confident, so there is no surprises. They’ve earned that. The last two years, we’ve seen a lot of growth in their game. I made the point after the Six Nations, I thought they were one of the highlights of the Six Nations, the way they played and the competitiveness of all their games.”

Kiwi Kieran Crowley plotting New Zealand’s downfall

19:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a pretty special evening for Kieran Crowley, too, with the veteran coach taking charge of Italy against a nation he represented at two World Cups. Crowley will leave his role at the end of the tournament to take up a job in Japan, with Gonzalo Quesada offering an exciting new direction for this developing Azzurri side, but the 62-year-old has done fine work both with the Italian national team and Benneton in Treviso before stepping up to the main job.

“This is a new team,” Crowley said of his side, urging them to ignore Italy’s winless record against the All Blacks. “This team has never played New Zealand and the New Zealand team named has never played Italy. Yes, there is stats, there is history but history is always there to be broken.

“We are under no illusions as to what is coming. They are going to come at us and they are going to be aggressive and they are going to try to intimidate us. They’ll try to bully us. We have to embrace that challenge.

“This group of 33 players have really matured over the last 18 months. We’ve got a lot more confidence in our ability, they back themselves, they have some courage. We have no fear. If that is going to be good enough, we will have to wait and see because it is going to be one hell of a battle. We are really looking forward to it.

“They are in a situation, same as us, they need to win to move on. So, they are going to try and impart themselves physically on us and really intimidate us, bully us. They’ll come direct and they’ll come hard. But it all starts up front. It starts with the low numbers and if the low numbers can get you on top it makes it easier for the others.”

Brodie Retallick hails long-time lock partner Sam Whitelock

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be Scott Barrett alongside Brodie Retallick tonight in the All Blacks engine room, but no locking pair has played more in partnership than Retallick and Sam Whitelock, leaving him pretty well placed to comment on the quality of his second row chum.

““Obviously, it’s his 149th game (if he comes off the bench against Italy) and to do that from a physical and a mental side, to be able to turn up each week, prepare, play the way that he does is a real testament,” Retallick said of Whitelock yesterday.

“The biggest impact he has had is he was the number one lock and had been established in the All Blacks before I was. It was the competition to keep getting better and reach his level. He has done that for so long, which is also a massive achievement.

“Even this week, even though he was named on the bench, he was still pushing everyone around the field and trying to out-do everyone.

“Playing a lot of test matches with him has been special but the competitiveness he has throughout the training week, week-in week-out, has been the biggest benefit.”

Team News - Italy

19:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy coach Kieran Crowley, seeking more height in his second row to combat New Zealand’s lineout threat, brings in Dino Lamb in place of Niccolo Cannone at lock in an forward pack otherwise unchanged from the win over Uruguay. Stephen Varney is chosen at scrum-half while the backline is retooled elsewhere - playmakers Paolo Garbisi and Tommaso Allan retain their places but occupy new roles at ten and 15 respectively.

Lorenzo Pani drops out of the 23 entirely as Luca Morisi returns at inside centre. Crowley opts for a six forwards to two backs bench split.

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone; Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi; Monty Ioane, Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo; Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi; Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu.

Team News - New Zealand

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ian Foster is able to call upon the fit-again Shannon Frizell and Jordie Barrett as he reverts to his first-choice New Zealand side. Sam Whitelock is set to become the most capped All Black of all time but must be content with a place on the bench with Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett paired in the second row.

Regular skipper Sam Cane is also only a replacement as he continues to work his way back from injury, with Dalton Papali’i and captain Ardie Savea joining Frizell in the back row. Tyrel Lomax is also in line for a comeback after suffering a gash to the leg during the warm-up defeat to South Africa in August.

New Zealand XV: Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (captain); Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga; Mark Telea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane; Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

New Zealand vs Italy

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Little more than an hour, now, until we get going in Lyon. Let’s take a closer look at the two teams...

New Zealand vs Italy

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good evening one and all. This Rugby World Cup ushers in the weekend with an intriguing little Friday night number in Lyon, with qualification from Pool A firmly the focus this evening. Ordinarily, the All Blacks would be major favourites against Italy but, rightly or wrongly, this encounter feels different, with Kieran Crowley’s Azzurri playing with clarity, accuracy and real belief that they can shock the world.

A first ever Italy win over the All Blacks would dump New Zealand out of the tournament - the three-time World Cup winners remain winners but pressure can do funny things. Kick off in Lyon is not too far away...

New Zealand vs Italy

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy are seeking a major shock as they bid to deny New Zealand a quarter-final place at the Rugby World Cup.

Kieran Crowley’s side have secured back-to-back wins over Namibia and Uruguay but know they face an altogether stiffer challenge against the All Blacks.

New Zealand bounced back from their opening night defeat to France with their own thrashing of Namibia and are boosted by the return of several key individuals for this fixture.

But they will have to be wary in a meeting with an Italian side full of potential and belief that they can secure an historic win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

