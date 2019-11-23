BJ Watling's defiant century puts New Zealand ahead and frustrates lacklustre England

BJ Watling leaves the field unbeaten on 119 at the end of the third day of the first Test - Getty Images AsiaPac

Maybe England’s bowlers expected the pitch to do the work. Maybe they were too patient and attritional in the field until they started too late to try to make things happen. Either way, when the going got tough as Bradley-John Watling ground out his eighth Test century for New Zealand, nobody got going for England.

Joe Root could not wring the best out of any of his bowlers. He certainly could not make the most of his new strike bowler Jofra Archer. Root did not open the bowling with Archer when New Zealand resumed at 144 for four, nor give him the new ball, and whatever the psychology behind those decisions, they did not work. Archer did not respond to the promotion of Sam Curran to be the new-ball bowler and his own demotion to third seamer.

Archer gave his captain one spell of thrilling pace, when he cranked it up to 152 kph, and was unlucky to have an appeal against Watling turned down: technology predicted that Archer’s inswinger would have gone over the stumps, which was not obvious to the naked eye. But otherwise England were so lacklustre in the face of Watling’s defiance that they took only two wickets on day three while New Zealand ground out 250 runs.

“He’s still very young in his Test career,” England’s head coach Chris Silverwood said about Archer, who is in his fifth Test to be exact. “Equally Joe is learning how to captain him.” Silverwood went on to explain that Curran had been given the second new ball in order to maximise his swing.

On the hottest day of this tour to date, the sun shone throughout from a cloudless sky, and the sea-breeze blew as it does on the south coast of Barbados, yet Archer could not trouble New Zealand’s batsmen with a Kookaburra ball as he had rattled the Australians with a Dukes ball. No ill-feeling between Root and Archer, or breakdown in communication, was apparent. They did not know each other at the start of this calendar year; their relationship simply seems to be like a marriage when the honeymoon is over, a matter of time in becoming familiar.

None of the other England bowlers either could rise above the defiance of Watling and a pitch which went back to sleep after Sam Curran’s lifter had gloved Kane Williamson on the second evening. Stuart Broad was more economical than Archer but even less threatening, and by mid-afternoon his speed had slumped below 120 kph - slower than Sam Curran, in other terms, or Colin de Grandhomme.

If there is a moral at this stage of the opening Test, it is that five days of match-practice are not sufficient for pace bowlers to get enough miles into their legs. It is over ambitious to pack three Test series into one winter - two Tests in New Zealand, four in South Africa and two in Sri Lanka - and to expect the players to peak all the time.

Not even Ben Stokes could rouse England in the field, whether with his bowling or fielding. He took de Grandhomme’s wicket with the first ball after tea, when Dominic Sibley grabbed a grand catch at gully with his right hand, but Stokes dropped Watling when he had scored only 31 at slip, off Root’s bowling, and it was none too awkward by the standard of the blinders which Stokes customarily takes.

Root gave Stokes only eight of the 83 overs bowled with the first ball, but this was not the first strange piece of captaincy. The first was Root’s decision to bowl himself for the last over of day two, straight after Archer had hit Henry Nicholls on the helmet. The pitch is not meant to be a rehabilitation centre.

Another debatable, if not strange, decision was that Root did not take the second new ball when it became due three overs before lunch. A couple from Curran then perhaps, followed by a blast from Archer straight after the interval, might have made more sense. Root could have had two bites at the new cherry; instead he put all his eggs in one post-prandial basket.

Watling added 70 with Nicholls, 119 with de Grandhomme, and 78 with Mitchell Santner - who was bombarded but survived - up to the close of day three. Built like a traditional wicketkeeper, not one of the new keeper/batsmen, Watling offered England a perfect demonstration of how not to give your wicket away as he neatly accumulated his century off 251. Like a traditional keeper he was adept on the back foot, and swept with precision, and above all - for the purposes of Test match batting - he left every ball outside off-stump that he could from the resumption until the close, wearing England down in the sun.

“I think I’m very limited and I just work with what’s best for me,” Watling said modestly. “I tried to wait for the balls that were there to be hit,” he added, which is a fair summary of what Test match batting has to be for ordinary mortals.

De Grandhomme has an ursine build and does not suffer from over-complicating his technique. While Watling, who brought up his hundred off 251 balls, wore England down, de Grandhomme played the shots and drove handsomely. It might have been the threat of his front-foot driving that caused England’s pace bowlers other than Curran to bowl back of a length. For sure they did not swing it as much as New Zealand’s bowlers, who had pitched - except for Neil Wagner - a fuller length.

Root had wanted this two-Test series to be a foretaste of the next Ashes in Australia in 2021-2, and thus it panned out as his pace bowlers could not flog enough life out of the Kookaburra ball, and Jack Leach was no more than steady. At one point Leach found the ball deviating when he pitched in the rough outside the lefthanded Santner’s offstump, but Santner hit him straight for six and the threat receded as Leach could not find sufficient turn off the pitch itself.

Root, as a spinner, was as threatening as Leach, which is not to say a great deal, given the benign turf of Bay Oval. Root trapped Nicholls leg-before with a quicker ball, but that and the Stokes-Sibley dismissal were the only wickets England took all day.

Two catches were dropped, the first by Stokes, the second by Rory Burns, who threw up his right hand in the gully and lacerated his right thumb in the process. Burns is “expected to open the batting in England’s second innings”, according to an ECB spokesman; but then, for England, the whole of day three did not turn out as expected. Silverwood, when asked if he had been thinking the uneven bounce would increase, replied: “I was. to be honest. but it was not to be.”

5:13AM

STUMPS: NZ 394/6 (Watling 119* Santner 31*) lead England by 41 runs

BJ Watling was superb. 119 not out at the end of the day, ably supported by Colin De Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner. England were not quite impotent but they were not effective, despite their efforts. It's going to be a tough day for them tomorrow. NZ have a very good chance of a very comfortable first innings lead.

5:12AM

OVER 141: NZ 394/6 (Watling 119* Santner 31*)

It'll be Ben Stokes to bowl the last over of the day. Imagine everyone in the England team will want a wicket marginally more than they want to get off the pitch. Suppose if they get a wicket they get to pack up for the day so it's win/win.

Watling takes a single off the second ball and will happily watch Santner face Stokes from the non-striker's end. Here comes the short stuff. Stokes gets up to the mid-80s and really disturbs Santner who just can't get out of the way...twice. Off his gloves and onto his helmet. He's still in there, though. He ducks under the last ball of the day and that's stumps.

5:07AM

OVER 140: NZ 393/6 (Watling 118* Santner 31*)

Santner, Watling and De Grandhomme have made this NZ's day by a country mile. Watling nicks one off a misfield from a back foot punch and will retain strike for the final over of the day. NZ lead by 40. That's healthy. Another 50 and they'll be delighted. The final over of the day coming up...

5:02AM

OVER 139: NZ 390/6 (Watling 116* Santner 30*)

Stokes returns. This has been one of the more impotent days of England bowling I can remember. Sometimes it just happens like that. Not through lack of effort from the bowlers. Root brings in a silly mid on to go with the short leg to Santner, hoping that something pops up off Stokes's short stuff. This should have happened sooner.

It nearly brings a reward! Santner prods off the back foot and it flies to the left of the man at short leg! Agonising but that would have been some catch. Two overs remain.

4:58AM

OVER 138: NZ 390/6 (Watling 116* Santner 30*)

A lovely shot from Watling off the returning Broad should have not brought about a run but Denly misfields in the covers and they run two. Broad is not amused. He bowls an absolute ripper next up which leaps off a length and narrowly misses Watling's gloves. Not much you can do about that but the pitch has been too placid for England's liking.

BJ Watling plays to the leg side Credit: AFP

BJ Watling has played the perfect Test innings today. Almost chanceless, no silly shots, no real innovation, just patience. It has been a lesson in run accumulation and it has frustrated England greatly.

4:53AM

OVER 137: NZ 388/6 (Watling 114* Santner 30*)

Ahhhh. Archer has tried to make something happen but he just hasn't been able to. A short ball is fended away to short leg by Santner...it pops up but it's short of Ollie Pope under the lid. 0-84 for Archer this innings. One of those days. Another maiden, though. NZ just trying to get to close of play here. Four overs left to play.

4:50AM

OVER 136: NZ 388/6 (Watling 114* Santner 30*)

Another Jack Leach maiden. 72 run partnership. 35 run lead for NZ. Five overs left in the day. It seems a long time ago that England had NZ 127-4...

4:46AM

OVER 135: NZ 388/6 (Watling 114* Santner 30*)

No luck for England, then. Or no wicket, at least. Tough old day out there, at least they are going to get through the overs in not much longer than the allotted time...

4:44AM

NZ review...

Archer thinks he has BJ Watling trapped LBW with a late, inswinging yorker and Bruce Oxenford thinks so too...I think it's going down leg...

It wasn't going down leg. Well, maybe it was but it was irrelevant because he edged it onto his pads...

4:41AM

OVER 134: NZ 386/6 (Watling 113* Santner 29*)

Leach is bowling a few too many poor balls now. Another short one is pushed off the back foot by Santner and they run three. At least England have kept it relatively tight. They have only taken two wickets all day but NZ have only scored 240-odd runs.

4:38AM

OVER 133: NZ 383/6 (Watling 113* Santner 26*)

It doesn't matter the bowler, Watling has found their flaws and punished the bad balls. Archer doesn't bowl a terrible ball but it's a bit short and wide and the wicketkeeper-batsman rocks back again and punches it off the back foot through point for four. Imperious. Where do England go from here?

NZ lead by 30 runs.

4:34AM

OVER 132: NZ 378/6 (Watling 109* Santner 25*)

Watling's placement has been exemplary. Leach flings him a full toss and the centurion prods it down the ground for four through mid off. Watling has not quite put NZ into a fully commanding position yet but he has done a lot of the groundwork for it.

BJ Watling celebrates his hundred Credit: Getty Images

4:30AM

OVER 131: NZ 371/6 (Watling 105* Santner 25*)

Santner is still struggling with the short one from Archer. And who wouldn't? He's playing at it most of the time and getting into a tangle often. He manages to fend one to the off side and take a single.

England might not be too boisterous in the field currently but the Barmy Army certainly are. This has not been a good day for England but it has been an excellent one for NZ who are now in prime position. The louder the Barmy Army are the worse a day England have had.

4:25AM

OVER 130: NZ 370/6 (Watling 105* Santner 24*)

Leach races through a maiden over. With just eight overs to go until the close of play NZ just need to keep it ticking along, keep these two in. The lead is now 17 runs.

4:23AM

OVER 129: NZ 370/6 (Watling 105* Santner 24*)

Archer tries to unsettle Santner with some short stuff, coming both sides of the wicket - first around and then over. Touching the 140km/h barrier for most of the over.

4:19AM

OVER 128: NZ 370/6 (Watling 105* Santner 24*)

Watling has played beautifully today. Leach strays just slightly short and wide and Watling rocks back and punches it through the covers for four. He's at that stage of the innings now. It has been so controlled.

4:17AM

OVER 127: NZ 366/6 (Watling 101* Santner 24*)

Archer returns with a maiden but one without significant alarm for BJ Watling. He was only really mid-80mph there. 50 partnership up for these two, as well. Santner has faced some tricky stuff early on but has stuck in there with his batting partner.

4:12AM

OVER 126: NZ 366/6 (Watling 101* Santner 24*)

Leach still plugging away diligently but without reward. Santner has played himself in nicely now. Jofra Archer to return. NZ lead by 13.

4:11AM

There it is! BJ Watling's eighth Test hundred

New Zealand's BJ Watling celebrates after scoring a century Credit: AP

4:04AM

OVER 125: NZ 364/6 (Watling 100* Santner 23*)

A four will do nicely, though! A beautiful cover driver, crisply timed towards the boundary from Watling. Too full again from Curran and punished for it. This has been a mammoth and resolute innings from BJW. He's now just two away from his 100...

He runs a single with another glance down the leg side to move to 99. Santner hooks Curran high into the air...but it lands safely, away from a chasing Broad. It's a single that brings Watling back onto strike. Just one run needed. Two balls of the over left...

A nudge on the leg side does it! He sets off quickly and makes it at the non-striker's end. What a brilliant innings. 100 off 251 balls. Superb, determined and he gets his eighth Test 100 and the first Test ton on this ground.

Time for drinks...

4:00AM

OVER 124: NZ 354/6 (Watling 94* Santner 20*)

Santner gets to within a hit off a hundred with a single off Leach. He won't do it with a six but it might only be a matter of balls away...

3:56AM

OVER 123: NZ 354/6 (Watling 93* Santner 20*)

NZ's 350 comes up with a nice glance down the leg side from Watling off the returning Scurran. It's just wide of the diving - and subsequently momentarily furious - Ben Stokes. Watling into the 90s now. 93 off 241 at the moment. NZ have a lead over England now. It's one at the moment. An hour or so to go in today's play, that could be 50 by the close of play...

3:51AM

OVER 122: NZ 349/6 (Watling 88* Santner 20*)

Five from the Joe Root over. NZ within one of 350. Within four of England. Watling within 12 of a ton.

3:48AM

OVER 121: NZ 344/6 (Watling 86* Santner 17*)

A maiden from Stokes. The intensity has been better from England but the game is still drifting away at the moment. NZ look likely for at least a 50-run first innings lead. England might even be happy with that at the moment.

3:44AM

OVER 120: NZ 344/6 (Watling 86* Santner 17*)

Joe 'Roundarm' Root brings himself back on. He bowled reasonably well earlier, creating a couple of chances and taking a wicket as well as bowling a bouncer...

Santner has been keen to use his feet to the spinners and he shuffles down the wicket and launches Root over long on for six! A single off the last ball and it's seven from the over. NZ closing in on England's total now.

3:40AM

OVER 119: NZ 337/6 (Watling 86* Santner 10*)

Watling really reaches for a wide one from Stokes. It's flying out towards the boundary behind square on the off side and Zak Crawley does a brilliant job at trying to stop it but replays show it's not brilliant enough. Four more to Watling as he moves to 86. 14 away from a brilliant century.

3:37AM

OVER 118: NZ 333/6 (Watling 82* Santner 10*)

A misfield from Archer at mid off gives Santner an easy two runs. The long barrier didn't work there, was more like Tower Bridge as it went straight through him. Leach drops marginally short and Santner rocks back, and flays it through cover for four. Nice shot. Fruitful over for NZ there as they move to a triple Nelson.

3:33AM

OVER 117: NZ 325/6 (Watling 81* Santner 3*)

Stokes is up for this now. He nearly breaks the 140km/h barrier. Watling is looking comfortable against it though as he sees out another maiden. NZ trail by 28 runs with four wickets remaining. Digging in.

3:28AM

OVER 116: NZ 325/6 (Watling 81* Santner 3*)

Leach rattles through a maiden but Santner survives it. Time for the lesser-spotted BJ Watling (6 deliveres in the 29 minutes since tea...) to get back on strike.

3:26AM

OVER 115: NZ 325/6 (Watling 81* Santner 3*)

Stokes continues with the chin music. Santner has to duck out of the way again and he does that well. It was not that quick, 129km/h but it was well directed. Stokes moves around the wicket and targets Santner again, this time the left-hander tries to duck but moves into it, taking it on the breastbone. Uncomfortable stuff. That one was quicker, 138km/h.

Santner scampers a single off the final ball of the over and will face Leach bowling into those foot holes...more fun for Mitch.

3:21AM

OVER 114: NZ 323/6 (Watling 81* Santner 2*)

It's looking a little more difficult for NZ out there at the moment. Santner is not comfortable with Leach dropping it into those foot holes outside his off stump.

3:17AM

OVER 113: NZ 321/6 (Watling 80* Santner 1*)

Just a single from Stokes's second over back but a nasty bouncer that hits Santner's armpit area last ball. Stokes has made things happen again.

3:12AM

OVER 112: NZ 320/6 (Watling 79* Santner 1*)

Well, well, well. Leach gets one to dip and rip out of the rough. It beats the edge and the keeper and runs for two byes. Santner is keen to use his feet to Leach, though, and that's wise perhaps. Take the foot holes out of the equation, don't just let Leach bowl into them on the same length. Disrupt.

3:08AM

OVER 111: NZ 318/6 (Watling 79* Santner 1*)

Well, that wicket was greatly needed. The game had drifted away from England. Jack Leach to continue from the other end and he has some foot holes to bowl into at the left-handed Santner.

3:02AM

WICKET! De Grandhomme b Stokes c Sibley 65

What a catch! Stokes starts with a short one, De Grandhomme plays a glance off the back foot towards gulley and Sibley swoops down low to the grass to claim a brilliant diving catch! FOW 316/6

3:01AM

The players are back out...

And Stokes, finally, is on!

2:58AM

This says a lot...

A familiar story.

Since the start of 2017, England have bowled 20+ overs in a session without taking a wicket on 29 occasions. Only Sri Lanka (32) have done so more often in that time. #NZvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 23, 2019

2:43AM

TEA: NZ 316/5 (Watling 79* De Grandhomme 65*)

27 overs, 92 runs, 3.41 runs per over. NZ trail England by 37 runs and are looking pretty peachy. It has been a very, very tough session for England. Two of them so far today. What can they do in the final session? These two have batted superbly though and deserve a lot of credit. 117 run partnership so far. Where will it end?

New Zealand's BJ Watling with teammate Colin de Grandhomme Credit: AFP

2:41AM

OVER 110: NZ 316/5 (Watling 79* De Grandhomme 65*)

Looks like Jack Leach will bowl either the final or penultimate over before tea. I don't see any reason why England would want to race through it, mind you. Indeed, it is the final over before tea.

2:37AM

OVER 109: NZ 315/5 (Watling 79* De Grandhomme 64*)

Watling glances Curran down to fine leg for four to move to within 21 of a century. If any England fans (in England) are still up watching this just how much coffee did you drink?! We are, at least, close to the sweet release of death tea. Time for Joe Root again?

2:33AM

OVER 108: NZ 311/5 (Watling 75* De Grandhomme 64*)

Another Broad maiden but it was at least one which drew a false shot from De Grandhomme.

2:30AM

OVER 107: NZ 311/5 (Watling 75* De Grandhomme 64*)

NZ's run rate creeps towards three but that's not really all that relevant. It does show how it has been fairly easy for them today, as well as they have batted. It's not like England have bowled tripe. But few problems have they caused the batsmen today.

I hate to be a pessimist but a 75-100 run lead for NZ is starting to look a real possibility.

2:25AM

OVER 106: NZ 309/5 (Watling 73* De Grandhomme 64*)

What was that? Broad puts a leg cutter miles outside off and De Grandhomme has a waft but doesn't connect. He's fairly annoyed with himself at that one. After motoring to 60 he's got a bit stuck in the early 60s, which is where he has been for 20-odd minutes now. Broad just trying to tempt him with floaty ones outside off.

2:21AM

OVER 105: NZ 307/5 (Watling 72* De Grandhomme 63*)

A chance? De Grandhomme flays Curran's first ball just wide of slip, very hard but it's put down by Rory Burns in the gulley. Initially it looked to be a bump ball but it was definitely in the air. To add injury to insult, he's done himself a mischief trying to catch it, cutting his thumb. He leaves the pitch.

Still no sign of Ben Stokes and his bowling boots. It hasn't happened for any of England's bowlers today. Not sure returning to Curran was the correct choice. He can be brilliant but when he's not he looks fairly ordinary. I'm afraid that has been the case today.

2:15AM

OVER 104: NZ 300/5 (Watling 70* De Grandhomme 62*)

Watling running though the gears now as he plays arguably the shot of the day off Broad. It's full and Watling punches it down the ground strongly for four through mid on. Bit of a one-day shot but superbly placed and timed. The match starting to fall away from England a little. Of course they are still well in it but this has been lacklustre today. Pitch isn't up to much but then the bowlers haven't been either and NZ's batsmen have played brilliantly and simply.

2:11AM

OVER 103: NZ 300/5 (Watling 66* De Grandhomme 62*)

Watling gets down on one kneed to paddle Leach backward of square on the leg side for four. That's the 100 partnership for these two off 192 balls. A single the next ball brings the 300 up, too. Just 54 runs away from leading England's first innings total now. They will be aiming at getting at least 50 runs past that now. And looking likely to with these two at the crease. Superb batting from these two today.

2:08AM

OVER 102: NZ 294/5 (Watling 61* De Grandhomme 61*)

It's the return of Stuart Broad. Wicketless in 19 overs so far. It's a maiden over for Broad without much threat and without much pace either. Just 58 overs until the third new ball, though.

Stuart Broad Credit: AFP

2:03AM

OVER 101: NZ 294/5 (Watling 61* De Grandhomme 61*)

This is hard going for England. Leach is being milked for singles now. It's not hard going in the 450/3 in the subcontinent sense but more in the where-on-earth-is-our-next-wicket-coming-from-and-then-what-about-the-one-after-that-do-we-really-need-to-get-another-five-whole-wickets-before-we-bowl-them-out sense. Yeah.

1:59AM

OVER 100: NZ 290/5 (Watling 59* De Grandhomme 59*)

Watling dusts off the cobwebs in his shot locker and retrieves an attacking push off the back foot (with a hop!) through the covers for four. Poor ball and punished from Archer. England's body language is a poor at the moment. Joe Root is the human embodiment of the shrug emoji. He needs to inspire his team, though. Somehow. Okay, England may not get a healthy lead now or any lead but if they let it slip and slip they could concede a 50-run deficit (or worse) and be up against it.

Archer's fifth ball leaps off the surface and Watling has to take evasive action. Or he chooses to, it wasn't really that close to him but there is something in this pitch. Somewhere.

1:55AM

OVER 99: NZ 286/5 (Watling 55* De Grandhomme 59*)

Jack Leach keeps on keeping on. Two singles from the over. NZ edging towards England's total but a couple of quick wickets would change the look of the game significantly. It looks fairly unlikely at the moment.

1:51AM

OVER 98: NZ 284/5 (Watling 54* De Grandhomme 58*)

Ooh, a bit of action as De Grandhomme leans back to flick an Archer short ball over the slips for a single. It was a nice shot for a single. It was just out of the reach of a diving Ben Stokes, though. Archer looks a frustrated figure at the moment but his last couple of overs have had a bit of something about them. He's back in the 140s.

England's Jofra Archer and Joe Root during the match Credit: REUTERS

1:43AM

OVER 97: NZ 281/5 (Watling 53* De Grandhomme 56*)

De Grandhomme keeps the shots coming as he cuts Leach through point for four. Powerful shot, without much foot movement. Thwacked! He overtakes Watling with that boundary. Just one more off the over and that's drinks.

1:41AM

OVER 96: NZ 276/5 (Watling 53* De Grandhomme 51*)

It's a much better over for England. Archer finds his way into the late 140s and early 150s. He means business here. It's about time, something needs to happen for England here and a riled Archer is not the worst person to have on your team to affect that.

De Grandhomme has moved to his 50, though, off 73 balls. He's played very well and is moving quickly here. Another hour at the crease and it'll be looking good for England.

1:37AM

England review

A big shout for LBW comes as Archer gets one to nip back into Watling...Dharmasena says no. England review...

It looked leggish in real time but the replay looks much better for England.

Well, ball tracking shows it was straight. Dead straight. But that it's going over. England lose their review, Watling survives. Archer looks perplexed.

1:34AM

OVER 95: NZ 268/5 (Watling 53* De Grandhomme 49*)

If this was a Sunday league football game, someone would be shouting "we've gone quiet lads!". There is not much to shout about for England at the moment. It's one of those passages of play that would make up about 20 seconds in a highlights reel. To be fair, De Grandhomme has been doing his best to liven it up. An okay over from Leach.

1:31AM

OVER 94: NZ 264/5 (Watling 51* De Grandhomme 48*)

Archer's second over goes for just one - it's better but not particularly threatening. What do England need here? A wicket or two (three, four?) of them. It's a long way from desperate but it has been very flat and innocuous all day.

1:28AM

Watling celebrates his 50

BJ Watling celebrates his half century Credit: REUTERS

1:27AM

OVER 93: NZ 264/5 (Watling 51* De Grandhomme 47*)

Double change as Jack Leach returns with a bit of left arm spin. It wasn't happening for Broad or Curran so it's worth a go. But it does show that England are struggling for a breakthrough at the moment. Just the one wicket today for nearly 100 runs scored. De Grandhomme has the ability to turn this game around quickly. A single moves him to 47 off 68 and that's 33 runs for him in the session.

1:22AM

OVER 92: NZ 262/5 (Watling 50* De Grandhomme 46*)

Jofra Archer does indeed return, replacing Curran. Four fairly medium dot balls to start. Then comes the short ball but it's a fairly wide one which De Grandhomme pulls for six, handsomely. Shottttt! The next ball is full and wide and is just asking to be thrashed through the off side. The big man obliges for another four! He's really motoring now. Poor start from Archer.

1:17AM

OVER 91: NZ 252/5 (Watling 50* De Grandhomme 36*)

The partnership moves to 50 off 117. Nicely played from these two so far. De Grandhomme looking to get on with it and he punishes Broad a couple of times in the over. First he pushes through the off side for two before nicely timing a ball that is far too full and far too wide for four through the covers. 250 up for New Zealand.

Full and outside off is England's tactic to De Grandhomme at the moment. It is not really working. Or at least it has not worked yet. No real chances from him this session. A leg bye ends the over. A bit flat out there for England...time for Jofra, surely?

1:13AM

OVER 90: NZ 245/5 (Watling 50* De Grandhomme 30*)

A single brings BJ Watling a 50 off 149 balls. 18th time he's done it in Tests and this has been a really gritty knock so far. He'll want to go on for another 149 and if he does NZ will be in very good position. He's helped get his side out of a tricky spot. They are well in this game.

Watling has only played a false shot to 6% of the balls he's faced in this innings. Only two of his innings in which he's scored 50 or more have seen him register a lower false shot percentage. #NZvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 23, 2019

Curran comes around the wicket to De Grandhomme, who is struggling a little to get the bowler away. A couple of singles from the over but no real danger for NZ yet again.

1:09AM

OVER 89: NZ 243/5 (Watling 49* De Grandhomme 29*)

De Grandhomme pulls a Broad short ball first up...it's top edged and in the air...but safe. Not rapid from Broad, but as quick as he has been this session. 131kmh or 81.4mph. Two from the over, NZ looking fairly comfortable against the new ball at the moment. Archer, anyone?

1:05AM

OVER 88: NZ 241/5 (Watling 48* De Grandhomme 28*)

Curran nearly gets reward for his persistence and some late swing, he gets De Grandhomme falling over a bit and edging onto his pads trying to play through the leg side. A much better over from Curran, just the one from it. England still slipping away in this game a tad. 114 runs the lead, though, healthy at the moment.

1:00AM

OVER 87: NZ 240/5 (Watling 48* De Grandhomme 27*)

Broad's second over after lunch is better. Much better. He's quite straight, though, and De Grandhomme picks up three with a little punch through the off side which doesn't quite make it to the boundary. He's scored 11 after lunch already. Watling, at the other end, has been a bit more speculative for his 48.

12:57AM

OVER 86: NZ 236/5 (Watling 47* De Grandhomme 24*)

Curran not used to the new ball in Tests. Can he make good use of it here?

This is only the second time in his Test career that Sam Curran has bowled the first over with the new ball. #NZvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 23, 2019

His second over doesn't come with as much swing as his first of the session but he's just a bit too full and wide as De Grandhomme smashes one through the covers for a four. Not once, but twice. Perhaps trying a bit too hard. That's nine runs off the over. England need to use this new ball period to put the pressure on NZ again, but it's going the other way at the moment...

12:53AM

OVER 85: NZ 227/5 (Watling 46* De Grandhomme 16*)

Stuart Broadwill take the new ball from the other end. Broad has not gone for many runs so far, just 21 off his 15 overs before this one. He wasn't particularly threatening in the morning session, though. His first over he only goes for one, too, a thick outside edge off Watling's bat.

12:48AM

OVER 84: NZ 226/5 (Watling 45* De Grandhomme 16*)

De Grandhomme pushes one through the covers for two for the first runs since lunch. There is a bit of movement in the air for Curran, though, coming back into the right-hander. So far, so promising from the left-armer. Good over first up but seen off well by NZ, though not without a little alarm.

12:44AM

The players are back out on the field

The new ball has been taken and it'll be Sam Curran (or Scurran as he may be referred to due to the way his name reads on the back of his shirt) to get the first over with the new "nut/cherry/whatever".

12:41AM

We are nearly ready to get going in the second session

31 overs bowled in the first session. Root and Leach running through their overs at a decent rate helped. New ball is due but England are yet to take it. You would assume they'd take it straight away after lunch or at least after a loosener for each bowler. England are still, just about, in the better position but another session like that and they will not be.

12:24AM

Poor session from England, there

Thanks Rob. Highlight of that session for me was Joe Root's 71mph bouncer towards the end of the session. Oh, and his wicket, obviously. Other than that it was a bit flat. Seamers were pretty ineffective. NZ's session, certainly.

12:05AM

LUNCH: NZ 224/5

New Zealand's morning. England have been lacklustre and timid, leaking 80 runs and taking only one wicket. Root did well to take the wicket with a canny spell but England looked as though they were meek and drifting for most of it, well as Watling batted. Luke Slater will take you through the rest of the day's play. England lead by 129. Good night.

12:03AM

OVER 83: NZ 224/5 (Watling 45* De Grandhomme 14*)

Watling sweeps Root for two fine and heads off to lunch unbeaten on 45.

12:00AM

OVER 82: NZ 222/5 (Watling 43* De Grandhomme 14*)

Leach comes round the wicket bowling into the footmarks. Watling uses his feet to defend and works a single fine. De Grandhomme taps the last two balls up the pitch. We will have one more over ... to be bowled by Root.

11:58PM

OVER 81: NZ 221/5 (Watling 42* De Grandhomme 14*)

Root manages to make a ball climb aboard a pogo stick and shock De Grandhomme as it trampoline sup and hits him on the finger - which takes it past slip for a single. Still no new ball. Leach will bowl the final over before lunch. What's going on? Why so timid?

11:54PM

OVER 80: NZ 219/5 (Watling 41* De Grandhomme 13*)

Maiden for Leach. New ball available and is run on by the third umpire. A dart before lunch surely? No, Root will continue.

11:52PM

OVER 79: NZ 219/5 (Watling 41* De Grandhomme 13*)

De Grandhomme works a single off his legs, Watling punches one to cover and De Grandhomme ends the over with a stylish late cut that flirts with slip but flies past for four.

11:49PM

OVER 78: NZ 213/5 (Watling 40* De Grandhomme 8*)

Filth from Leach, a juicy long-hop that De Grandhomme scythes through point for four. The only other damage is a single to the cover sweeper.

11:47PM

OVER 77: NZ 208/5 (Watling 40* De Grandhomme 3*)

Root is bowling with his thumb on the ball to make it slide through. He has been experimenting with his bowling for the past couple of years and has an arsenal of variations now. He rattles through another maiden as Watling plays with a straight bat.

11:45PM

OVER 76: NZ 208/5 (Watling 40* De Grandhomme 3*)

Better from De Grandhomme, playing two shots through the V for a pair of singles off Leach. Watling prefers the covers for his two singles.

11:42PM

OVER 75: NZ 204/5 (Watling 38* De Grandhomme 1*)

Root is giving it a big rip at pace, bowling flat darts that zip around. De Grandhomme is off the mark from his 14th ball, working it round the corner, but he looks worried and hurried.

11:39PM

OVER 74: NZ 202/5 (Watling 37* De Grandhomme 0*)

Watling leans back to carve a single through point. Leach arcs the ball in to De Grandhomme from round the wicket and almost gets one spooned back to him off the last ball as the batsman tries to work it through midwicket. But it takes the leading edge and falls half a pitch short.

11:37PM

OVER 73: NZ 201/5 (Watling 36* De Grandhomme 0*)

Maiden from Root to De Grandhomme, over in under 90 seconds as he rattled through it. Giving De Grandhomme no time to ramp up the tension and his desire to hit out.

Stokes drops Watling Credit: Sky Sports

11:35PM

OVER 72: NZ 201/5 (Watling 36* De Grandhomme 0*)

Lovely, crunching sweep from Watling off Leach for four. Will De Grandhomme be able to resist the voice in his head telling him to thrash the spinners?

11:33PM

OVER 71: NZ 197/5 (Watling 32* De Grandhomme 0*)

Stokes spills the most straightforward of slip catches, surprised by the pace. Root, who undercuts the ball, got one to drift in and fizz away but git his reward a couple of balls later. Watling began the over hammering a dragged-down pie through point for four. Started with filth but produced two beauties.

Credit: Sky Sports

11:28PM

Wicket!!

Nicholls lbw b Root 41Got him with one that skidded on from round the wicket and struck him on the back pad, two balls after Stokes had dropped a dolly off Watling. FOW 197/5

11:27PM

OVER 70: NZ 192/4 (Nicholls 41* Watling 27*)

Both batsmen unleash the sweep to some effect, then Leach gets one to scuttle through and turn in to Nicholls' pad. If only it had pitched in line ... Misfields from Pope and Archer gift Nicholls two and earn a rocket from Root who will have a bowl himself.

11:25PM

NOT OUT

Pitched outside off stump.

Credit: Sky Sports

11:23PM

NZ review

Nicholls lbw b LeachKept very low and hit him, it seemed , in line with off-stump. No edge.

11:20PM

OVER 69: NZ 186/4 (Nicholls 36* Watling 26*)

Patience pays off for Watling who climbs into a scrambled-seam wobbler too far outside off and creams it for four through extra. Shot! Predictably Stokes retorts with a bouncer that drops him to his haunches in avoidance. Archer's spell ends at five and Jack Leach will have his first bowl of the day.

11:17PM

OVER 68: NZ 181/4 (Nicholls 36* Watling 22*)

Fifty partnership is brought up by Archer and four more byes that Buttler had no chance of stopping. It was only just back of a length and vaulted over the batsman and keeper's head. More gas now from Archer, up to 88mph and he is making the batsmen hop and drop to their knees but when he pitches up Watling just fails to beat cover with a sweet drive. England still lead by 172 but some of the air has come out of their buoyancy from last night.

11:14PM

OVER 67: NZ 176/4 (Nicholls 36* Watling 22*)

Stokes hair looking markedly thicker and more lustrous than of yore - he resumes with a massive no-ball. Watling shovels the back of a length one off his hip for a single. Nicholls rocks on to the back foot to clip four through third man, more punch than cut. Sibley gives chase - he's no hare - but cannot cut it off. Stokes kicks the turf. The suggestion is that the roller has killed the pitch for a while but it will wear off soon. Even so, no England bowler has matched his pace of last night.

England sitting in tight here. Bowling dry and waiting for rising sea levels, diminishing air quality and the inevitable decline of mankind to work their magic. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) November 22, 2019

11:03PM

OVER 66: NZ 170/4 (Nicholls 32* Watling 21*)

Archer continues - his longest spell yesterday was four. He's coming round the wicket to Nicholls. England seem reluctant to test him from over the wicket. He was hit yesterday but sways and ducks his way out of the road of three of them, defends two and wears the other on his thigh pad. That'll be drinks.

11:00PM

OVER 65: NZ 170/4 (Nicholls 32 Watling 21*)

Nicholls tucks a single off his pads leaving Watling to face four. He can't pierce the infield but isn't discomfited by any of them.

10:58PM

OVER 64: NZ 169/4 (Nicholls 31* Watling 21*)

Archer's slower ball goes awry, hooping down the legside, diddling the batsman and poor Jos Buttler against whose name, rather than the real culpit Archer, go the four byes. Carpe diem, England. NZ have added 40 with no sweat so far - Watling squeezing two wide of point with a chiselly drive.

Archer continues to pepper New Zealand with short stuff – 56% of his deliveries have been shorter than 8m from the stumps, but the Black Caps are playing him, managing to leave 38% of his short balls and not edging any of them. #NZvEngpic.twitter.com/x4qVpSmGQJ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 22, 2019

10:50PM

OVER 63: NZ 162/4 (Nicholls 30* Watling 19*)

Ben Stokes replaces Broad and his first ball finds the pitch gremlin, spitting up from a good length and going through to Buttler at chest-height when he would have expected it to come about a foot lower. The bounce is true for the next delivery but it nibbles away from Watling's prod forward. Stokes starts with a maiden but signs that the man who makes things happen for England can work his golden arm magic once more.

10:46PM

OVER 62: NZ 162/4 (Nicholls 30* Watling 19*)

Archer cranks it up to 87mph and Watling has to sway out of the way to two perfume balls that veer towards his head, Well played. When Archer pitches up Watling opens the face on a defensive, deliberately I think, and the ball glides through third man for four. The review took a little longer to check whether the white mark on Hotspot was from the ball or the bat clipping the pad. but it was the former and Kumar Dharmasena's original decision was correct.

10:43PM

NOT OUT

Yep, inside edge.

10:42PM

England review

Nicholls lbw b Archer Inside edge?

10:40PM

OVER 61: NZ 157/4 (Nicholls 30* Watling 14*)

Third maiden for Broad. Nicholls leaves three, two of them angling down the legside, and defends the rest. Some zip missing as of yet.

10:36PM

OVER 60: NZ 157/4 (Nicholls 30* Watling 14*)

Archer begins with three short of a length deliveries, one rattling the backward defensive, the other two ducked. He hasn't exceeded 81mph yet. Sibley dives over a forward defensive at cover and Watling exploits the misfield to run two. The dictionary definition of a loosener from Archer.

In bed, with the duvet over me, listening to @bbctms , feels great.

Despite the cold, I am about to turn back the duvet, get out of bed, get dressed, go downstairs, drive to the airport, get on a plane to New Zealand and tell Joe Root to

"BOWL JOFRA ARCHER.

NOW!".#bbccricket





— Mike Bell (@MilesOnside) November 22, 2019

10:32PM

OVER 59: NZ 155/4 (Nicholls 30* Watling 12*)

Archer is warming up but Root perseveres with Broad to Nicholls and he chalks up another maiden, his second of the morning. Archer will replace Curran. Held back for this moment, unwisely. Root has to be bolder. He'll have the wind at his back.

10:29PM

OVER 58: NZ 155/4 (Nicholls 30* Watling 12*)

Watling works Curran off his legs for a single, Nicholls milks the same area but for two. The inferior connection gleaned double the runs. Nicholls drills a single to the cover sweeper with a check-drive but Curran ends the over troubling Watling with one angled across him that sears away from the batsman's groping defensive.

10:25PM

OVER 57: NZ 151/4 (Nicholls 27* Watling 11*)

England have two slips and a gully for Watling as Broad probes outside off-stump. He defends with a vertical bat until Broad gives him enough width to dab a single down to backward point and break the stranglehold after four successive maidens. Broad seems pleased to have the leftie on strike and he jags one on to his front pad, just below the knee ... but there's no appeal as he knew it was going down.

England fans out in force Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:20PM

OVER 56: NZ 150/4 (Nicholls 27* Watling 10*)

Short leg for Curran who waits until the fourth ball to bang one in and it balloons over Nicholls' head. The other five balls are defended squarely with the middle of the bat, tapping them up the pitch.

10:16PM

OVER 55: NZ 150/4 (Nicholls 27* Watling 10*)

Broad comes over to Watling and probes down the corridor, easing his pace from 127 to 131 kph (81 mph). Watling is ruffled only by one of them that keeps low but he leaves three and defends the other two comfortably. All a bit meek so far.

10:13PM

OVER 54: NZ 150/4 (Nicholls 27* Watling 10*)

Ian Smith who, I believe will have 'by the barest of margins, by the barest of all margins' top of the pops of 2019 sporting quotations, thinks Root is being obtuse here by not going with Archer. It's him the Kiwis fear and would have preoccupied him but he starts with two skilful swing and seam bowlers who look like dobbers by comparison with Jofra. Maiden for Curran, defended solidly by Nicholls. Speaking of Root:

Joe Root leads England on to the pitch on day three Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

10:09PM

OVER 53: NZ 150/4 (Nicholls 27* Watling 10*)

Broad, the best round the wicket bowler around, attacks Nicholls from that angle who defends the first. Broad works the crease, going very wide, and arrows one into the pads. NZ stroll a leg-bye. Stiff breeze blowing up Broad's nose as he strides in - one reason, as well as morning stiffness, that his pace is gingerly dawdling around the late 120 and early 130s of your kilometres per hour. Curran has the wind at his back but isn't much quicker.

10:05PM

OVER 52: NZ 149/4 (Nicholls 27* Watling 10*)

Sam Curran opens the bowling and starts probing a good length. Nicholls defends it down the pitch but two of the next three deliveries shape in to the right-handed Watling. Nicholls, the mollydooker, cuffs a single through midwicket and Watling whips the other elegantly for four through square leg. Glorious shot. He's a lovely batsman BJ. Stuart Broad will resume from the other end.

9:58PM

Out come the players

The trumpeter blares away. Bumble is having a ball with Simon Doull and Ian Smith.

9:54PM

Sam Curran speaks

“The first new ball is really crucial. We need to get rid of Nicholls and De Grandhomme. If it doesn’t swing, I can come around the wicket, try to trap them in the crease.”

Hmm - the new ball is 29 overs away. There's being patient and there's being patient. I worry England are trying to show they are being more diligent in their approach to Test cricket so conspicuously that they're like heavy drinkers white-knuckling abstinence rather than regulating their approach. It's OK to attack with bat and ball - it's about picking the right moment and that would be at the start of play.

9:36PM

Perfect day

At the ground.

Credit: Met office

Little wonder Ollie Pope was lathered in sun block. He looked like he was wearing a translucent balaclava yesterday.

Credit: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

9:14PM

Positive news about Henry Nicholls

After he was struck by Jofra Archer's bouncer. His HIA immediately after it happened was clear and passed him fot to continue and there has been no delayed reaction.

Positive news for Henry Nicholls ahead of day three.

He has had no concussion signs or symptoms since being struck on the helmet yesterday afternoon.#NZvENG#cricketnationpic.twitter.com/SloGtxmvgt

— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2019

8:55PM

Good evening

And welcome to coverage of day three from Mount Maunganui, a glorious bowl across the Tauranga Harbour Bridge encircled by picnic tables, verdant grass banks and has cruise ships on the horizon. England start play in an encouraging position, 209 runs ahead with six New Zealand first-innings wickets left.

The ball is beginning to misbehave, shooting low and leaping so unpredictably that it cost the New Zealand captain and gun batsman his wicket, a scalp that puts England ahead in the game. Citizen Kane could not be criticised for his dismissal but both Jeet Raval and Ross Taylor were architects of their own demise, trying to hit their way into decent nick after struggling in recent innings.

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Curran and Jack Leach stifled the run rate, Leach lured Raval to his doom and Ben Stokes completed the job with Taylor by giving him the impression that the brake had been released and he succumbed to a ghastly slog.

BJ Watling as at the crease and made a fine hundred at Colombo in the last Test along with Henry Nicholls who scored an unbeaten 145 in the crushing victory over England at Eden Park in March 2018. Colin De Grandhomme is next in and averages just shy of 40 while Mitchell Santner is a tough and resourceful No8. So all is far from lost for New Zealand.

Jack Leach winkles out Jeet Raval Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images

England will have to maintain their discipline but if they do and secure a first-innings lead of more than 100, they should register their first Test victory in the Land of the Long White Cloud for more than 11 years, three series ago.