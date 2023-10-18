New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from today’s match in Chennai

Afghanistan have already secured a shock victory in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, against England. They stunned Jos Buttler’s side, and beat the defending champions, who suffered their second loss of the tournament so far, denting their chances of semi-final qualification.

New Zealand have come into the tournament firing on all cylinders. They stormed to a nine-wicket victory against England in the first game of the tournament, in Ahmedabad, and have followed it up with wins over Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

If Afghanistan can perform as they did against England, and they will be hoping for a spin-friendly pitch, then it will truly be an exciting World Cup.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

09:34

0.5

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

09:33

0.4

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

09:33

0.3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Khil.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

09:33

0.2

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Devon Conway. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 October 2023 09:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 October 2023 09:30

Follow live coverage of New Zealand vs Afghanistan from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

