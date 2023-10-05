New Zealand v Uruguay live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i signs autographs at the Parc Olympique ahead of tonight's clash against Uruguay - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

06:53 PM BST

Speaking of Will Jordan

No pressure, Will, but you’re my fantasy captain for Round 5 and after (King) Darcy Graham’s performance last weekend, I am expecting a similar standard of excellence.

Although, no need to worry too much. Jordan is a serious finisher.

Will Jordan, take a bow! 👏



What a way to kick things off for the @AllBlacks 🇳🇿#RWC2023 | #NZLvITA pic.twitter.com/h7aO87bg2x — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 29, 2023

06:52 PM BST

A famous night for Uruguay's players

The chance to face the All Blacks may never come around again. Their players have been speaking about the opportunity in front of them this week.

Andres Vilaseca, centre and captain

As a player, for me it is a dream. You grow up watching the All Blacks on TV. Except in a World Cup, I doubt there will be an opportunity like this. In my opinion, they have been the best team in the world for a long time. Being in front of the Haka is going to be an experience. As a rugby player, the nicest thing that can happen to us. It is the perfect match to close the World Cup and this cycle, the match that everyone wants to play, so we will enjoy it to the fullest, fighting them at everything and making it difficult. We will continue to show how much Uruguay has grown. Facing them speaks of the growth of Uruguayan rugby.

Nicolas Freitas, wing, on facing Will Jordan

He is a player who for a couple of years has been showing that he is one of the best in the world, not just in his position. Obviously, I feel admiration if I may say so. As players we have players we follow, understanding how hard some of the things they do are. I always like to measure myself against the best and if I have the possibility of doing so against one of the best in the world, even better. I might feel admiration today, but when the game starts it is put aside and competition mode begins. What could be nicer than competing against one of the best in the world and seeing what happens?

06:30 PM BST

Evening all

It’s felt like a long time between Rugby World Cup drinks since we wrapped up Sunday night’s game between South Africa and Tonga, but welcome back. What should be a fairly straightforward evening for the All Blacks against Uruguay can now ease back into action before the juicier ties to come, namely France’s game with Italy and Ireland against Scotland.

Ian Foster’s opted for a strong side featuring lively half-backs Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie running the show, and after what New Zealand did to Italy last week, it’s hard to feel too confident about Uruguay keeping the scoreline respectable.

Here’s what Foster had to say about those two half-backs.

[Roigard] brings an edge to the running game, he’s a threat and I want him to stick with that. His left-foot kicking is a real asset for us. We haven’t got a lot of left-footers in our inside backs, so that’s a bonus. One thing I do want him to do is to improve the accuracy of his pass. When he’s been coming on, he’s probably been rushing that aspect of his game a little bit. So this is a chance for him to settle in the game and get that right and show that that can be a massive strength for him as well. [McKenzie] has always been a 10-15 for us, so it’s keeping that combination between our 10 and 15 going well. We were really pleased with Damian last week and we want to grow his influence in our team and we think this is a good opportunity for him to do that. And Beaudie (Barrett) can be that calm head coming off the bench if we end up moving Damian into 10 later on. It’s to keep growing the combinations we think are working well for us. It also means it’s another continuity-type game for Will (Jordan). He’s played the first game, missed the next one and another couple of games in a row will be really positive for him.

Uruguay’s win over Namibia last week was their main objective for the tournament with plenty of players catching the eye, including scrum-half Santiago Arata, back-rows Manuel Ardao and Manuel Diana, plus wing Nicolas Freitas.

This will also be the final RWC appearance for a couple of key veterans off the bench in scrum-half Agustin Ormaechea and fly-half Felipe Berchesi.

Here’s what head coach Esteban Meneses had to say about facing New Zealand.

Sitting in this situation of analysing them is a dream. It brings the challenge of maximising Uruguay’s strengths as a team and finding a way to neutralise theirs, as they do the simple perfectly. We have studied them and will want to have the ability to try to neutralise them in the game for as many minutes as possible. It is a professional challenge, a luxury, and I am very grateful to be in this situation. Uruguay has to be aware of its strengths and how to maximize them during the 80 minutes. Our great challenge as coaches is to put them under pressure, acknowledging who we are playing, playing to our terms and not theirs, which is where they are really strong.

More build-up on the way ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.