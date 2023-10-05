New Zealand v Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates as All Blacks seek big win

New Zealand will look to seal their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a bonus-point victory in their final pool game against Uruguay this evening.

Last week’s drubbing of Italy served as a reminder of the All Blacks’ potential at this tournament and Ian Foster will be keen for his side to maintain momentum ahead of the knockout rounds.

Uruguay have enjoyed an impressive tournament, pushing France and Italy closer than anticipated before beating Namibia with a bonus point, but the South Americans will have to put in the performance of their lives to stand any chance of matching New Zealand.

Incoming coach Scott Robertson banned from attending New Zealand World Cup games, says ex-All Black

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Incoming New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has been barred from attending All Blacks games at the Rugby World Cup, former international Justin Marshall has claimed.

Robertson, who has overseen the establishment of a Crusaders dynasty in Super Rugby, will take over from Ian Foster at the conclusion of the tournament.

The 49-year-old is one of the world’s most highly-regarded coaches and was thought to have been close to taking over from Foster during the All Blacks’ struggles last year.

Ex-scrum half Marshall was a longtime teammate of Robertson’s for province, club and a country as a player, and has suggested that, while the coach is in France watching the World Cup, he has not been allowed to attend games involving the side he will soon be coaching.

“Can I tell you something really interesting – Scott Robertson has been here in France. You would have seen him. He’s been floating around.” Marshall, who won 81 New Zealand caps, explained on South African broadcaster Supersport. “[But] he’s not allowed to be at All Blacks games.”

New Zealand vs Uruguay: Who is Rugby World Cup referee Wayne Barnes?

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The state of play in Pool A

18:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Remaining fixtures

New Zealand vs Uruguay, 5 October, Lyon

France vs Italy, 6 October, Lyon

France will top the group if they beat Italy in their final game, while New Zealand are all but certain to be quarter-finalists provided Uruguay are beaten. If Italy win, though, they should be through - France’s failure to get a bonus point against Uruguay leaves them vulnerable. Even if the two European teams finish locked together on 14 points - Italy win without a bonus point and France finish within seven - and New Zealand take care of business to finish on 15, Italy will advance due to their final weekend win.

The complex scenario could come if Italy beat France with a bonus point, while the hosts take both a losing and try bonus point - coupled with a five-point All Blacks win, it would leave all three teams locked on 15 points. In that case, the group winner would come down to points difference - with New Zealand top, and Italy, again, through by dint of their head-to-head victory over France.

Technically, Uruguay are still in with a shot, too the South American side to progress. If Italy take no points from their meeting with France, Los Teros would have to beat New Zealand by a sufficient margin to take their points difference above both Italy and the All Blacks - which is obviously unlikely.

Namibia were the first team to play all four of their pool fixtures and leave the competition without a pool point.

Rugby World Cup: Pools and permutations

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll get to Pool A specifically in a moment, but here’s something that you might find useful over the next four days - we’ve run through all of the permutations and current pool standings ahead of the final round of fixtures, with six quarter-final places still up for grabs.

New Zealand vs Uruguay - Rugby World Cup

18:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve made it to the final weekend of the pool stages of this year’s Rugby World Cup, with four days of action left to decide the quarter-final line-up. Pool A will be first to conclude, with France’s encounter with Italy to come in Lyon tomorrow night after tonight’s festivities, with the All Blacks on the hunt for another significant victory as they re-cement their status as real tournament contenders.

17:50 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of New Zealand vs Uruguay from the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks laid down a marker by thumping Italy last time out and a bonus-point victory over Los Teros would rubber-stamp a quarter-final spot and give Ian Foster’s men momentum heading into the knockouts.

Stick with us for full live coverage of a fascinating evening.