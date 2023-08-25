New Zealand v South Africa live: Latest score and updates with All Blacks down to 14 after red card

Andre Esterhuizen leads another South Africa surge forward - Getty Images/David Rogers

08:33 PM BST

Half time: South Africa 14 - 0 New Zealand

A hush has fallen around Twickenham after Barrett’s sending off. Exquisite footwork from Beauden Barrett, who leaves de Klerk for dead as NZ pour forward from the restart. The All Blacks recycle quickly and Mo’unga spreads the ball wide before being chopped in half.

He finds Telea out wide and it’s all a bit messy at the breakdown - South Africa look like they’ve counter rucked but the All Blacks keep possesion.. Telea picks it up off the floor and feeds Will Jordan who finishes in the corner! Or does he? Nope - after a TMO review Telea was judged to have knocked the ball on with his ugly pick-up. New Zealand thought they’d finished the half on a high there. That frantic passage of play brings the first-half to a close.

08:25 PM BST

38 mins: Scott Barrett sent off

This has been messy so far from NZ. Dane Coles overthrows a lineout and it’s gathered by Beauden Barrett. New Zealand have all their men back on the pitch now but look so static in attack, repeatedly running into heavy traffic. Oh dear. The TMO is looking at a reckless clear out from Scott Barrett. It’s an easy decision for the official, who reaches for his pocket and shows Barrett a second yellow! He’s off. The All Blacks lock’s night is over already.

08:19 PM BST

35 mins - TRY ARENDSE!

South Africa have another! It’s all too easy, as New Zealand try to come away with the ball through Jordie Barrett, who tries to pass the ball as he’s tackled but he gifts the ball to an alert Arendse, who is tracking back alongside him. The winger pivots and sets off in the opposite direction - he’s only got about 15 metres to run-in and nobody catches him. He scored a prolific try here against England in last year’s autumn Test and he’s got another at the home of English rugby - his 11th score in 10 Tests. Some record.

08:15 PM BST

31 mins - South Africa 7 - 0 New Zealand

Beauden Barrett manages to hack the ball upfield but Willemse gathers safely. Faf de Klerk wastes no time from the ensuing ruck and produces a delightful downfield kick that bounces beautifully out to heap more pressure on the All Blacks in their own 22. South Africa steal it.. and ship it quickly to Mapimpi on the left flank, whose pass to Moodie outside him is snuffed out after some rushed All Blacks defence.

Up in the stands, Bryan Habana has just been caught on the Twickenham big screen. The Springbok legend is.. on his phone. He realises the camera’s on him and manages to see the funny side.

08:11 PM BST

30 mins - South Africa 7 - 0 New Zealand

Jodie Barrett whips the ball out to Coles but the ball is brought back in-field. Barrett then tries to chip the Bok’s defence but it’s no good.. South Africa regain possession and Faf de Klerk clears and NZ have a chance to come again. They look like they’re getting going but.. Canan Moodie gobbles up a no-look pass from Jacobson just as New Zealand look to go on the attack. What a lovely little read that was! The rookie winger, who is playing his first Test at centre, offloads to Willemse who boots the ball upfield but it trickles out of play.

08:06 PM BST

21 mins - South Africa 7 - 0 New Zealand

New Zealand have a goal line dropout, which is gathered by Duane Vermeulen. The number eight goes on the run but is brought down by Dane Coles. They clearly want to make the most of having the two-man advantage, as quick hands find Esterhuizen with some front-foot ball. The powerful centre breaks the tackle and practically stampedes through Richie Mo’Unga, New Zealand’s fly-half. New Zealand look ragged.

07:59 PM BST

16 mins - TRY SIYA KOLISI!

The Springboks aren’t done yet. They pour forwards again and this time it’s the captain, Siya Kolisi who tries his luck. He practically contorts his body as he twists it to ground the ball over the line, with the help of Etzebeth. It’s the Boks with the breakthrough! Libok converts.

07:57 PM BST

16 mins - South Africa 0 - 0 New Zealand

South Africa have camped the All Blacks on their own try line, but incredulously, New Zealand survive. Malcolm Marx looks like he’s crashed over the whitewash but somehow, the prop is held up! That’s some gutsy defence from the All Blacks. The TMO took a long look at that to see whether Sam Whitelock was on-side in the build up. No try.

07:54 PM BST

13 mins - South Africa 0 - 0 New Zealand

Right, apologies for some technical difficulties. Neither team up and running yet but there’s been a lot of Springbok pressure in the opening quarter of an hour. Pieter-Steph du Toit got over the whitewash but was held up, and it’s pretty much been all South Africa since. Andre Esterhuizen has made his presence known in the midfield but then spills the ball and the All Blacks regain possession.

It’s been a poor start for New Zealand, whose discipline game is all over the place. Scott Barrett and Sam Cane have been sent to the bin for repeated infringements.

New Zealand down to 13 inside the first quarter of an hour..

07:50 PM BST

13 minutes: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Whitelock steals at the South Africa line-out but then the ball is booted back to South Africa before Willemse charges into the All Black half.

There will be a yellow card and it goes to Scott Barrett for falling on top of the tackled South African player. The All Blacks have been giving away a few. Worse news, though, is that Tyrel Lomax is down with an injured knee.

07:45 PM BST

10 minutes: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

The respite for New Zealand is purely temporary however, as the green jerseys flood forward once again. The All Blacks’ defence is being severely tested but they are just about holding out for now. Esterhuizen and Marx try to find a way through.

07:40 PM BST

6 minutes: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

High fives being exchanged between the New Zealand players who win a scrum to put an end to the incessant pressure. This gives the All Blacks a chance to gain a foothold in the game.

07:39 PM BST

4 minutes: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

The Springboks are dominating the early territory, and win two early penalties close to the five-metre line. They take the line-out and work the ball patiently from right-to-left, and it takes a desperate last-ditch tackle to keep them out.

07:29 PM BST

The anthems have been sung...

...and the All Blacks take to the centre of the pitch to perform the Haka, led by scrum-half Aaron Smith. The crowd inside Twickenham go nuts.

07:22 PM BST

Kick-off ten minutes away

The All Blacks and the Springboks emerge from the tunnel, welcomed by flares of fire around the Twickenham pitch. Anthems are about to be sung.. .

07:16 PM BST

What the coaches said

Ian Foster said earlier this week he would go into this one “full throttle.”

This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this test is critical in our preparation,” he said. “With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament.”

Jacques Nienaber, the South African head coach, had this to say:

The All Blacks will provide a different challenge to Wales, and we believe this group of players is the right mix for this match. New Zealand play a high-tempo game, and they turn on the intensity from the starting whistle as they showed in Auckland, so it’s vital that we start well this week. We took the lessons from that match, and we’ve built good momentum since, so this will be a fantastic test before we enter our Rugby World Cup campaign.”

07:10 PM BST

Different vibe at HQ tonight

This is only the second time in history that these two titans of the game have played on the hallowed Twickenham turf. Tonight’s game is unsurprisingly a sell-out. The boos have rung out at HQ in recent times in light of England’s drab performances, but the mood tonight is palpably different.

At a heaving Twickenham. Best atmosphere I’ve ever encountered at a Qatar Airways Cup tie tbf. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) August 25, 2023

07:06 PM BST

The world champions are in the house

07:04 PM BST

The mood at Twickenham is building

Fans arrive outside Twickenham - Dan Mullan/Getty

Fans welcome the All Blacks at Twickenham - Simon Parker/Focus Images Limited

06:43 PM BST

Team news

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes from the side that carved up Wales in Cardiff last weekend. There is a positional switch for the electric Canan Moodie, the rookie Springbok winger who earns his first Test start at centre.



Damien Willemse, who started fly-half in South Africa’s Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks in July, moves to his preferred fullback. Willie le Roux had initially been named on the bench, but a niggle in the week means Kwagga Smith has been drafted in as a late change.



Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, gets more game time under his belt in only his second match since returning from a serious knee injury.



South Africa XV Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.



Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Kwagga Smith.

Ian Foster, meanwhile, has named an experienced side which, rather impressively, boasts more than 1000 caps. For the first time in charge of the All Blacks, Foster has named two locks in their 6:2 forwards-back split on the substitutes’ bench as he tries to manage some of his depleted locking stocks. Brodie Retallick and flanker Shannon Frizell are both out of action for this one.



Sam Whitelock makes his 146th Test appearance, edging closer to Richie McCaw’s record All Blacks haul of 148.

The backline has a familiar look about it, with Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Mark Telea comprising the back three, Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett linking up in midfield and Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga in the halves.



New Zealand XV Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.



Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Dalton Papali’i, Cam Roignard, Anton Lienert-Brown.

06:16 PM BST

South Africa planning to go 'all out' against All Blacks at Twickenham

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand v South Africa. It’s only the second time ever that these two titans of the global game have faced each other at the home of English rugby. With the World Cup just around the corner, this will be the last chance for both sides to fine-tune their preparations.

Both sides have dominated southern hemisphere rugby in recent years and, with the exception of perhaps France and Ireland, are among the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Some rugby pundits had written off the All Blacks’ chances at the World Cup following a disappointing 2022, in which they lost to Ireland twice on home soil and suffered a shock defeat to Argentina. But after dominating this year’s Rugby Championship, where they claimed a third successive title, they are firmly back in the running.

South Africa, the reigning World Champions, are bidding to become only the second nation to retain their crown and come into this one flying high following their comprehensive 52-16 victory over Wales in Cardiff last week.

Forget World Cup warm-up, all the signs suggest this will be a full-blooded Test match. Ian Foster, the All Blacks coach, has warned his side will go into the match at “full throttle”, while Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s captain, said his side are hoping for an “ugly, tough game, but beautiful at the same time” in front of 82,000 fans at a sold-out Twickenham.

Asked if South Africa might not reveal all of their cards against a New Zealand stacked with quality, the back-rower said: “We’re not going to hold back at all. We’re going to go all out. I don’t think we’ll ever get this opportunity in our lifetime, to play outside the World Cup, in the northern hemisphere in a game like this. We don’t want to disappoint people who paid money to come and see this game.”