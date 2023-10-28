New Zealand v South Africa LIVE: Latest updates as All Blacks and Springboks meet in Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand take on defending champions South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final with both teams aiming to become the first side to win the tournament for a record fourth time.

The All Blacks stormed into the final after a comprehensive 44-6 victory against Argentina, while the Springboks reached Saturday’s showpiece event after a last-minute penalty secured them a narrow 16-15 win over England.

Both sides have met once before in the World Cup final, with the Springboks edging the 1995 encounter 15-12 in extra-time before Nelson Mandela presented the trophy to Francois Pienaar to unite a nation and Jacques Nienaber’s side will take further confidence from their convincing 35-7 win over the All Blacks in a World Cup warm-up clash in August.

Follow all the action from the final below plus get all the latest odds and tips from the Rugby World Cup here:

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good evening from a rather damp Stade de France, where the atmosphere is building steadily as fans bid to escape a slightly miserable evening. There are loads of South African fans making their way in on the metro, and there were a healthy number of All Blacks’ shirts on show in Paris’s city centre earlier.

Once in their seats, fans will be able to enjoy a pre-match show from pop star Mika, raised in Paris and a judge on the French version of The Voice, while we are expecting a smattering of celebrity guests, too.

3 key areas that could decide World Cup final

18:15 , Mike Jones

One of New Zealand and South Africa will become the first team to win the men’s Rugby World Cup four times when the two sides meet in the 2023 final.

It will be the first time that two great rivals have met on rugby’s biggest stage since 1995, when South Africa secured their first Webb Ellis Cup on a famous, transformative day for both the sport and a country.

Here are three key areas that could prove crucial to deciding the final:

Scrum-time skirmish

South Africa have plenty more to their game than just scrum-time expertise, but there is no doubt that it is a crucial element of their strategy. It was the impact of Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and co. that transformed their semi-final against England, and having loaded up with seven bench forwards, Jacques Nienaber will expect a similar impact in the final.

The All Blacks have lost just 2.6% of their scrums via a penalty, the third lowest rate in the competition, avoiding significant territorial gains for their opposition. Denying South Africa success is crucial. Their kick to contest strategy relies on being able to make advancements from penalties. If the All Blacks can deny them the ability to make progress via the boot, it will force the Springboks to play more expansively having opted for Handre Pollard’s solidity over Manie Libbok’s silkier skills.

Sustaining that effort across the 80 minutes will be key. The All Blacks have made a change to their bench as a nod to Ox Nche’s threat particularly – the experienced Nepo Laulala replaces the rawer Fletcher Newell and will be tasked with ensuring there is little drop-off when the impressive Tyrel Lomax is replaced.

All Blacks’ attack vs Springboks’ defence

This is an encounter between probably the best attack in the world against almost certainly the most ferocious defence – a fitting battle for the World Cup final. The All Blacks have won the gainline more regularly than any other side in the competition, while offloading more efficiently than any other side and finishing their chances at an outstanding rate. South Africa, meanwhile, make more dominant defensive collisions than any other team and scramble superbly – less than five percent of their missed tackles lead to tries.

South Africa’s hard outside blitz offers opportunities if you are able to transfer the ball to the edge at speed, typically a strength of the All Blacks: New Zealand (12.3%) are one of only five teams to play more than play wider than the second receiver more than ten per cent of the time. That said, two of the other four are Ireland (20.9%) and Scotland (15.8%), two attacks that South Africa fared well against earlier in the tournament.

Where New Zealand have had success against South Africa in the past is with their varied kicking game. Both Barrett brothers, Richie Mo’unga and Will Jordan all have a full set of clubs in their bag – there is no side better at hiding their kick choices with subtle changes at the line, with their playmaking quartet’s ability to execute under pressure unmatched. Having utilised a number of kicks in a rampant first half performance to beat the Springboks in the Rugby Championship, Ian Foster’s side barely used the tactic at all during the pair’s warm-up meeting at Twickenham, perhaps holding back a couple of variations for this tournament.

How Wales fared at World Cup and what the future holds for Warren Gatland’s men

17:55 , Mike Jones

Wales reached the Rugby World Cup knockout phase for a fourth successive tournament before bowing out against quarter-final opponents Argentina.

And that represented a solid achievement given Wales’ struggles earlier in the year when poor form was matched by off-field issues such as financial and contractual uncertainty that almost led to a players’ strike.

How Wales fared at World Cup and what the future holds for Warren Gatland’s men

Why do New Zealand do the haka and what do the words mean in English?

17:45 , Mike Jones

The haka is one of rugby’s best known traditions, with the ceremonial Maori dance performed pre-match by New Zealand rugby sides before international fixtures.

Haka were traditionally performed for a variety of social occasions and functions by the Maori, the indigenous population of the country, to represent a display of a tribe’s pride, strength and unity.

Usually performed by a group, they are now performed to welcome distinguished guests or acknowledge an occasion, but it is for their use in rugby that haka are best known.

Why do New Zealand do the haka and what do the words mean in English?

5 standout matches of the Rugby World Cup finals in France

17:30 , Mike Jones

As the 2023 Rugby World Cup reaches its conclusion, here are five picks for the standout matches of a memorable tournament in France.

France 28 South Africa 29 – Quarter-final, October 15

Hosts France crashed out in agonising fashion following a quarter-final classic for the ages.

Just 24 hours after New Zealand’s thrilling victory over Ireland, Stade de France staged an epic encounter which somehow eclipsed it for drama and scintillating rugby. With Les Bleus captain Antoine Dupont returning from a fractured cheekbone, the two sides shared six tries in an opening 26 minutes seemingly played in fast-forward.

Hooker Peato Mauvaka crossed between tries from prop Cyril Baille for France, while Springboks trio Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende and Kolbe were also on the scoresheet. Eben Etzebeth claimed the only try of a tighter second period to suck the life out of the partisan Paris crowd, with Kolbe’s inspired first-half charge down of a Thomas Ramos conversion proving critical.

5 standout matches of the Rugby World Cup finals in France

Ireland 24 New Zealand 28 – Quarter-final, October 14

Ireland’s dream was crushed as their quarter-final curse continued with a heartbreaking defeat. Andy Farrell’s class of 2023 were bidding to become the first Irish team to reach the last four.

But they trailed for most of an engrossing Paris contest and were unable to mastermind a comeback as the formidable All Blacks overcame yellow cards for Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor to send Ireland captain Johnny Sexton into retirement.

Scores from native Kiwis Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park and a penalty try kept Farrell’s men within touching distance for the duration of a tense encounter.

However, New Zealand underlined their rugby pedigree, with Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and the prolific Will Jordan crossing to pave the way for progression to a semi-final showdown with Argentina.

5 standout matches of the Rugby World Cup finals in France

Fiji 23 Portugal 24 – Pool C, October 8

Portugal made history by pulling off a dramatic shock victory. Rodrigo Marta’s try two minutes from time allowed the superb Samuel Marques to kick the winning conversion and secure his country’s first World Cup win at the eighth attempt.

Amid passionate Portuguese celebrations, Fiji’s players slumped to the turf at full-time but still scraped through to a quarter-final with England courtesy of a losing bonus point which condemned Australia to a first pool-stage exit.

Having already been eliminated, Os Lobos had little to lose in Toulouse. Marta’s late intervention added to efforts from Raffaele Storti and Francisco Fernandes on a landmark afternoon after heavy favourites Fiji appeared to have avoided an upset thanks to tries from Levani Botia and Mesake Doge, plus 13 points from Frank Lomani.

5 standout matches of the Rugby World Cup finals in France

South Africa 8 Ireland 13 – Pool B, September 23

Ireland propelled themselves to the cusp of the quarter-finals with a gripping victory over the 2019 champions on a raucous evening in Paris.

Mack Hansen’s try and five points from Johnny Sexton helped settle a titanic tussle between international rugby’s top two teams at a rocking Stade de France.

Cheslin Kolbe’s second-half score and a Manie Libbok penalty kept the Springboks in contention. But they ultimately fell short following a nail-biting finale as Jack Crowley’s penalty helped Ireland stretch their winning run to 16 matches to take control of the tournament’s toughest group.

5 standout matches of the Rugby World Cup finals in France

Wales 32 Fiji 26 – Pool C, September 10

The opening weekend served up a full-bodied thriller in Bordeaux. Watched by the Prince of Wales, Warren Gatland’s side established a 32-14 lead following tries from Josh Adams, George North, Louis-Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee.

Yet ferocious Fiji roared back to leave Wales royally rattled. Late scores from Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge, added to earlier efforts from Waisea Nayacalevu and Lekima Tagitagivalu, moved the Islanders within striking distance.

Semi Radradra had the chance to grab the crowning glory but heartbreakingly knocked on with Wales’ try line at his mercy in the final act of an absorbing contest staged in stamina-sapping heat.

South Africa vs New Zealand: Who is the referee for the Rugby World Cup final?

16:53 , Mike Jones

England’s Wayne Barnes – once hated in New Zealand – will referee the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and the All Blacks.

Barnes, the most experienced Test official in history, has been appointed to take charge of the final for the first time.

He will be assisted by Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley in an all-English team, with Tom Foley serving as the television match official (TMO).

Australia’s Nic Berry, meanwhile, will be in charge of the third/fourth place play-off between England and Argentina on Friday, with Andrew Brace of Ireland and Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli on the touchlines. Ben Whitehouse (Wales) will be the TMO.

Who is the referee for the South Africa vs New Zealand Rugby World Cup final?

Borthwick excited by England’s future

16:45 , Mike Jones

“Playing finals games at World Cups is important,” said England head coach Steve Borthwick after securing the bronze medal for the 2023 World Cup. “In the last two World Cups, this group of players have played six finals games and won four of them. We want to be in the final and winning the gold medal. That wasn’t to be, but having finals experience has been important for this squad.

“Naturally at the end of World Cups, there are always some players that decide their time as a current England player will come to an end, but the age profile of the squad is strong.

“If you look at the semi-finals last week, we had seven players 25 or under, more than any other team in the semi-finals. And there’s a number of exciting young players that didn’t make the 33-man squad but were part of the preparations. As I look forward, there’s excitement about those players.”

New Zealand vs South Africa prediction

16:37 , Mike Jones

Expect a far closer game than the record 35-7 drubbing that the Boks inflicted on the All Blacks in the warm-up to this World Cup.

New Zealand looked back to their scintillating best against Argentina, while South Africa demonstrated their ability to wear a team down and find a way in their win against England.

It’s all set for a classic encounter and there certainly won’t be much to separate the two sides.

New Zealand 19-15 South Africa

England seek evolution not revolution behind six leaders after encouraging World Cup

16:30 , Mike Jones

It ended as it began for England, seven weeks of French adventure bookended by wins over Argentina. If their last tango in Paris was occasionally executed with the elegance and elan of a tipsy wedding guest with two left feet, then they can take heart from having again found a way to victory.

England’s players will return to club duty having won six of their seven Rugby World Cup matches. Third spot may ultimately be a disappointment for the squad given how close they came to shocking South Africa, but it is a considerably higher finish than some would have feared.

It didn’t all go well, certainly on Friday night in a scrappy game that England did not quite manage to throw away. But an experience of finals rugby should be of value to those experiencing their first taste of a World Cup - they are hardly the first group of English youngsters to come back from two months on the continent bronzed but a little bit bruised.

England seek evolution not revolution behind six leaders after encouraging World Cup

New Zealand vs South Africa lineups

16:23 , Mike Jones

New Zealand XV: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Samuel Whitelock, 20. Dalton Papali’i, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa XV: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk; 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Franco Mostert, 6. Siya Kolisi (captain), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Deon Fourie, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. RG Snyman, 21. Kwagga Smith, 22. Jasper Wiese, 23. Willie Le Roux

New Zealand vs South Africa team news

16:15 , Mike Jones

New Zealand have made a single change to their starting side as Brodie Retallick is promoted from the bench to partner Scott Barrett in the second row, with Sam Whitelock, who will become the first man to feature in three World Cup finals in his last All Blacks Test, on the bench.

Prop Nepo Laulala is brought on to the bench to provide experienced tighthead cover in the only other change to the matchday 23 that secured such a commanding semi-final win over Argentina.

South Africa, meanwhile, have made two half-back changes as they return to their controversial 7-1 bench split for the final. Semi-final hero Handre Pollard will start at fly half as Faf de Clerk replaces Cobus Reinach at scrum half, meaning there is no place on the bench for either Cobus Reinach or Manie Libbok who both started the semi-final.

After World Rugby found there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with charges” amid the racial slur allegations made by Tom Curry, hooker Bongi Mbonambi is free to play in the final and has been selected in the No 2 shirt.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa

16:08 , Mike Jones

The Rugby World Cup final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 28th October at Stade de Frace in Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX.

Steve Borthwick ‘delighted’ after England confirm lesson learnt in Argentina win

16:00 , Jack Rathborn

Steve Borthwick signed off an encouraging World Cup after England rugby edged Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to claim third place.

The Pumas paid the price for allowing England to build a 13-0 lead and while they fought back to control the second half, Borthwick’s men held their nerve to send scrum-half Ben Youngs into Test retirement with a bronze medal.

Their only defeat at France 2023 was the agonising 16-15 loss to South Africa in the semi-final.

“I’m delighted for the players to get the win after they have worked so hard,” Borthwick said.

Borthwick ‘delighted’ after England confirm lesson learnt in Argentina win

England’s next generation produce mixed bag to claim Rugby World Cup bronze

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

If this was a glimpse of England’s future then it rather resembles their past. Steve Borthwick’s squad will leave France with bits of bronze in their pockets, outlasting Argentina in an entertaining affair to decide third spot despite threatening a familiar fourth quarter fade to defeat.

The England players slapped shoulders and shared hugs, happy enough with a World Cup medal of any kind at the end of a long and rigorous tournament. Perhaps this was always the likeliest summit, a short three steps up on to a rapidly-erected rostrum to collect their decoration and reflect on some progress made.

This was something of a changing of the guard for England, bidding adieu to Ben Youngs, Courtney Lawes and a couple of others marking Test farewells, while also looking at the core coming through to lead Borthwick’s side into the next cycle.

Next generation produce mixed bag as England claim World Cup bronze

Spectacular New Zealand vs South Africa final is just the start of rugby’s exciting ‘new era’

15:30 , Jack Rathborn

As any Paris shop owner will tell you, an alluring storefront can be everything. In this beautiful old city, the public are spoilt for choice, chic spots and souvenir shops abundant along the narrow streets and grand boulevards. A bit of glitz and glamour in an attractive aperture can be the difference between a passing glance and a bustling boutique.

And so the Rugby World Cup reaches its day of greatest shop window prominence, hoping to dazzle with a Stade de France showpiece contest between two great rivals. On Saturday, South Africa and New Zealand will battle to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record fourth time, the etcher at the ready though unlikely to be able to start their work too soon with two such evenly-matched, if radically different, sides. You could hardly have a more enticing game to sell the sport. The eyes of the world will be watching; this encounter has every chance of enchanting them.

“This is what World Cup finals are about,” Ian Foster, New Zealand’s head coach, said this week. “I don’t think there’s ever a small one.

Spectacular All Blacks v Springboks final will launch rugby’s ‘new era’

Stuart Hogg column: New Zealand’s wingers terrify me! They can make the difference in the World Cup final

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

Last week, Argentina were good; New Zealand were just incredible. They blew them away time and again. I thought that the All Blacks would turn over the French in the first game, and that would then give the hosts a kick up the backside and galvanise them. Whereas that is what has happened to New Zealand. They got thumped by South Africa a couple of weeks before the World Cup, then they were beaten by the French. They had two big defeats against two of the best teams in world rugby and everyone said they weren’t good enough any more. They’ve almost said, “we’ll show you.”

They are a very clever side, New Zealand. They’ll have analysed Argentina and the opportunities against them. You look at Will Jordan’s hat-trick try, an off-the-top-of-the-lineout to Ardie Savea. The tail of the lineout chase Savea, who drops it off on his inside and Jordan runs 90 metres to score a try with a lovely bit of individual brilliance.

They’ll have looked at opportunities all throughout the week. Looking at those opportunities is one thing; being able to execute them under pressure is another. I thought they were clinical in everything they did.

I’m a big, big fan of New Zealand’s wingers. I think Jordan has the all-round ability to be an unbelievable rugby player. I was a bit nervous a few years ago – there were rumours he was Scottish and might be coming across to play full-back. Thankfully he stayed with the All Blacks.

Stuart Hogg: All Blacks wingers can win final, plus my team of the World Cup

The bold calls that saved Ian Foster and took All Blacks to brink of World Cup glory

15:00 , Jack Rathborn

p in the coaches’ box at Ellis Park, Ian Foster exhaled deeply. It was August of last year, and the All Blacks head coach’s job had been hanging in the balance, a run of five defeats in six matches putting Foster in the firing line. The prognosis looked grim, with the grand old home of South African rugby packed to the rafters with 62,000 Springbok fans who would have loved nothing more than for their side to unseat the coach of their great rival.

But Foster’s team saved him, shocking South Africa 35-23 to bring their coach back from the brink. Only New Zealand and Foster himself will know truly how close he was to losing his job, but there is every possibility that defeat in Johannesburg would have spelled a premature end to Foster’s tenure. The players knew what it meant. “We were playing for our coach’s job,” scrum half Aaron Smith admitted afterwards.

Little more than a year later, and Foster is ready to lead New Zealand into a final; there is every chance that on Saturday night, he’ll be a World Cup winner. Such a tag would normally ensure a status as something of a national hero – Foster’s predecessors Graham Henry and Steve Hansen both have knighthoods.

The bold calls that saved Ian Foster and took All Blacks to brink of glory

Undisputed champions? Why New Zealand vs South Africa is the ultimate final

Rugby World Cup final - live

Friday 27 October 2023 15:11 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Rugby World Cup final from the Stade de France. After seven, long, pulsating weeks it all boils down to this: New Zealand take on South Africa for a place in Rugby history. The winner today will become the first nation to win this storied competition on four separate occasions.

Both sides reached the final in different ways; the All Blacks storming past Argentina while the Springboks squeaked past England but, regardless, the stage is set for another classic encounter between these two great rugby nations.

Stay with us for all the build-up ahead of kick-off in Paris!