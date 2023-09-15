New Zealand v Namibia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Aaron Smith of the All Blacks runs through drills ahead of tonight's clash with Namibia - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

07:13 PM BST

New Zealand look to bounce back against underdogs

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool B contest between New Zealand and Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse.

Group B suddenly feels like it’s all to play for after a Uruguay came close to upsetting the apple cart with a gutsy performance against hosts France yesterday.

The All Blacks come into tonight’s clash off the back of their first ever pool-stage defeat at the World Cup in last week’s 27-13 humbling by Les Bleues in the tournament opener. The loss marked the three-time champions’ second defeat on the bounce, having been overpowered by the Springboks in their final warm-up fixture.

Ian Foster’s side will want to lay down a marker tonight as they look to rediscover their best form in time for the knockout stages. It is a unenviable position to be in for the outgoing coach, with anything less than World Cup victory likely to be deemed a failure by the nation’s expectant fans.

Namibia opened their Rugby World Cup account with a 52-8 defeat against Italy in Saint-Étienne – a match the Welwitschias’ captain Johan Deysel described as “a great game to learn from”.

It is the third time these sides have met in the pool phase in as many World Cups, with the All Blacks having strolled to a 71-9 at Tokyo Stadium four years ago. TJ Perenara’s try in that game was many people’s try of the tournament.

Tj Perenara try vs Namibia. https://t.co/T7GLrg0THJ pic.twitter.com/ObjBLwXHyC — The Little Boy From Rosario ➐ 🇦🇷 (@_HitmanOficial) July 22, 2023

Perhaps the closest Namibia have come to troubling the All Blacks was in 2015 when Johan Deysel’s crossed the whitewash to score his country’s first ever try against New Zealand. Needless to say, the Olympic Stadium erupted.

If Namibia can steal another score tonight, their fans may well consider it job well done.

“It is not scary, we really get excited about it. New Zealand are taking this game seriously,” coach Allister Coetzee told reporters this week.

“It is good for the competition. It is a great opportunity for our players and we are excited to play against them.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.