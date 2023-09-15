11-try New Zealand thump Namibia but Ethan De Groot shown red card

The All Blacks made light work of Namibia in their Pool A clash - PA/Adam Davy

Ethan de Groot’s late red card blemished this routine victory for New Zealand, which featured slick attack that defied a downpour.

Italy, certainly, and Uruguay will pose sterner challenges than Namibia could muster as the All Blacks aim for the knockout rounds and beyond. De Groot’s dismissal, for an upright tackle with a tucked arm on Adriaan Booysen, will lead to a frustrating ban for the loosehead prop. Even so, an 11-try rout represented a largely satisfactory response to New Zealand’s loss to France.

These sides were meeting for the third consecutive tournament, with the All Blacks holding an aggregate lead of 129-23 from the previous two games in 2015 and 2019. They wasted no time in piling on points in Toulouse. Before two minutes had elapsed, strapping scrum-half Cam Roigard had latched onto an offload from Leicester Fainga’anuku to trot over.

Fainga’anuku, bound for Toulon, had been found by Beauden Barrett’s delicate kick-pass earlier in the move and is a bristling runner. He and Roigard, who also bagged try number two after his forwards had ploughed through their opponents from a scrum against the head, were among those to state cases for more prominent roles in this World Cup. Beauden Barrett produced a serene performance before being replaced on the hour mark.

Allister Coetzee’s underdogs did rally with a well-struck penalty from Tiaan Swanepoel but lost Le Roux Malan, their powerful and piercing centre, to a gruesome lower limb injury before the end of the first quarter. Generous applause rippled around Stade de Toulouse as Malan was carted off.

Damian McKenzie jinked through for New Zealand’s third from close range and Fainga’anuku bowled over for the fourth as a deluge of rain drenched the venue. The conditions were only a minor inconvenience for the All Blacks. Anton Lienert-Brown collected his own kick ahead to make it five and a free-running Roigard released McKenzie for Ian Foster’s charges to hit half-time with a 38-3 advantage.

Cliven Loubser sparked Namibia with a dart from full-back but the second period followed the same pattern. Ethan de Groot, Dalton Papali’i, David Havili, Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane all made the scoresheet and the All Blacks also showed steel in defence to keep Namibia scoreless. De Groot’s impending ban, though, is an irritating setback.

New Zealand celebrate with their fans

Namibia show their thanks to the crowd

Sean Fitzpatrick: de Groot red card 'puts pressure' on All Blacks

He’s probably going to get at least two games [as a suspension]. It’s just clumsy. You need to understand that if you do that, you’re going to get sent off. And what that does is you’re putting pressure on the rest of the team. It’s just unnecessary. I thought [the All Blacks] discipline tonight was pretty good actually. He’s just got it wrong. It’s just clumsy. He’s not doing it on purpose I’m sure.

Rory Best on 'frustrating' de Groot red card:

It’s incredibly frustrating. At what point are players going to realise that as soon as you have an illegal act, all mitigation is out the window. He doesn’t wrap - it’s a shoulder to the head. We know that the directive is to lower the tackle height, but at the very least, you’ve got to try and wrap. Unfortunately, there’s only one option.

Roigard on playing with Damian McKenzie:

“We’ve had some training reps together, and I know that his attacking style suits mine, so it’s good to play alongside him.”

Player of the match Cam Roigard:

It’s pretty surreal. The atmosphere’s oustanding. We were quite fortunate that our forwards were dominant giving me a good platform to play off.

80 min NZ 71 NAM 3

The ball is punted into touch, and it’s all over.

A game that should have been a real source of celebration for New Zealand as they look to get their World Cup back on track will now leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

The final scores in Toulouse are New Zealand 71 - Namibia 3.

NEW ZEALAND RED CARD 77 min NZ 71 NAM 3

As anticipated, Ethan de Groot’s card is upgraded to a red. With that, he becomes the first All Black to be sent off at a World Cup.

It won’t do anything to change the result, but it will not be welcome news for this New Zealand squad, who may now lose their starting prop for the next few weeks.

It just goes to show how, even in these more straightforward pool stage games, discipline remains of paramount importance.

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 76 min NZ 71 NAM 3

Rieko Ioane comes off the bench to score!

Leicester Fainga’anuku, who has looked busy all game, puts in a nice in-and-out step on the left wing before offloading inside to Ioane.

The lightning centre tears up-field before putting in a big step on the full back.

No one will catch him from there, and Ioane goes over.

The conversion is slotted to add two more.

Rieko Ioane rounds the full-back to score - AP/Christophe Ena

75 min NZ 64 NAM 3

Namibia fail to capitalise. They are roundly beaten at the scrum and the All Blacks clear.

Of course, leading the line in the kick chase is Sam Whitelock.

75 minutes gone and 148 tests under his belt, but the veteran second row still has plenty of running in those long legs.

73 min NZ 64 NAM 3

Namibia have their best opportunity of the night.

After a lineout from the tier-two side, New Zealand win the ball back, but McKenzie fails to clear in an uncharacteristic error, and Namibia regather before kicking through to the All Blacks line.

New Zealand knock-on, but Namibia now have a scrum beneath the opposition sticks, with a man advantage.

TMO decision

The Namibia replacement forward Adriaan Booysen runs into contact and is tackled low by Dane Coles.

Ethan de Groot stands tall as the secondary tackler and catches the Namibian with a shoulder in the head.

There’s a lot of force, and there doesn’t appear to be a wrap - this does not look good for Ethan de Groot.

The one thing in his favour is the drop in height from the ball carrier.

Hansen will be furious if that moment of indecision leads to him losing his prop to suspension.

De Groot leaves the field for the yellow card bunker.

Potential red card decision

Ethan de Groot could be in trouble.

09:41 PM BST

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 68 min NZ 64 NAM 3

Genius by Richie Mo’unga!

The subsitute fly-half looks like he has all the time in the world, drawing the defence in with a double pump of his arms before putting the ball on his boot and executing a cross-field kick.

Caleb Clarke does well to gather with one hand as the ball pops up awkwardly. All he then has to do is flop over the line to score in the right corner.

McKenzie adds two more to his personal tally with the conversion.

66 min NZ 57 NAM 3

Namibia have another opportunity as they choose to tap and go off a penalty.

But a timely intervention from Tumou Vaa’i thwarts them at the breakdown.

New Zealand win the penalty and clear to halfway.

65 min NZ 57 NAM 3

Namibia drive from the lineout, and the backs pile in to support.

The maul is stopped once, but there’s a splintering away, and it looks like it could be on for Namibia!

But not this time. The ball comes loose and it’s a turnover to New Zealand.

Lienert-Brown kicks back up to half-way.

62 min NZ 57 NAM 3

Namibia have a good opportunity here after kicking to the corner and securing good lineout ball.

The ball goes forward but play is called back for a penalty - New Zealand were offside.

Namibia kick to the corner again.

The volume has just gone up a few notches in the stadium.

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 58 min NZ 57 NAM 3

Roigard breaks away from the base of the ruck and puts it on a plate with his offload for the newly arrived David Habili.

The centre has a simple run in to score.

By my calculations, the entire New Zealand backline have now scored other than Clarke and Barrett.

And Barrett won’t get a chance tonight, as he is subbed off. On comes Richie Mo’unga - this can’t be good news for Namibia...

56 min NZ 50 NAM 3

Boofaaa! Huge hit from the Namibia flanker Prince Gaoseb on Damian McKenzie.

After a couple of attempts to play from their own try line, New Zealand are forced to kick it out.

In tough games like this, it’s small moments of victory like that they must be savour.

TRY NEW ZEALND! 53 min NZ 50 NAM 3

Dalton Papali’i goes through a gaping hole under the sticks, but it’s a full-team try.

Savea starts things off with a powerful carry off the base of the scrum to get beyond half-way.

McKenzie then moves it out to Barrett who runs a lovely fading line to drift off his defender before releasing Fainga’anuku.

When the ball is recycled, Papali’i has an easy run-in.

McKenzie slots over easily.

Dalton Papali'i has an easy run-in to score - Reuters/Stephanie Nahe

50 min NZ 43 NAM 3

New Zealand look like they might score every time they get the ball.

This time, they ship it to Caleb Clarke on the right flank who dribbles a kick through.

The chasing Namibia defenders dive on the ball, and New Zealand, over-zealous with the rucking, give away a penalty.

They are up to over 25 line breaks here.

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 47 min NZ 43 NAM 3

Namibia kick to touch, and New Zealand then go for the maul again.

After drawing the defence in, they put the ball down the line and it ends up in the hands of Ethan de Groot, who has only been on the pitch for 30 seconds.

The powerful prop uses his size to barrel through the cover defence and flop over to score in the right corner.

McKenzie misses with the conversion from out wide.

Ethan de Groot barrels through the Namibian defender to score - Getty Images /Hannah Peters

47 min NZ 38 NAM 3

New Zealand win the ball back and put in an expertly placed kick out to the right flank, which sits up for Caleb Clarke.

The powerful winger is tripping as he catches the ball. Although he breaks one tackle, he trips as he regains his feet and is bundled into touch.

46 min NZ 38 NAM 3

New Zealand look to drive from a lineout on half-way but they are met with stolid maul defence.

Again New Zealand put the ball through the hands and get beyond the edge of the Namibia defence.

They play back the other way and look to go coast to coast, creating a two-on-one.

But unfortunately for All Blacks fans, it’s the prop Tu’ungafasi who is the ball carrier.

Riding high off his offload in the first half, the big man looks to float a dainty pass out wide, but it sails forwards into touch...

44 min NZ 38 NAM 3

But a couple of schoolboy errors bring Namibia back down to earth.

Swanepoel somehow manages to direct his touch-finder backwards, and then the ball is lost forwards at the lineout.

New Zealand have a scrum and a chance to clear their lines. Better still, they win a penalty for a Namibia collapse.

43 min NZ 38 NAM 3

Good maul defence from New Zealand.

When the ball eventually comes free, they repel the Namibian attack with their line speed.

Namibia are reliant on one-out runners and will need more options if they are to breach this All Blacks defence.

Again, however, Namibia win a penalty at the breakdown. All Black ill-discipline is giving them a hand here.

41 min NZ 38 NAM 3

We’re off again.

Namibia put in a deep re-start which New Zealand clear.

The rain has stopped hammering down here in Toulouse so we may get some more opportunities for Namibia to play.

They make a positive start through full-back Loubster who steps to New Zealand players to make a half-break.

The All Blacks are penalised at the breakdown and Namibia kick for the corner.

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 39 min NZ 38 NAM 3

Off a centre-field scrum, Roigard breaks through and pops to McKenzie who rounds the full-back before putting on the afterburners to dive over.

The half-backs are now both on a hat-trick.

He bisects the post again to add two more to his personal tally for the half.

Off the re-start, the ball is punted into touch, and the referee brings proceedings to a close.

New Zealand are in the driving seat at the half-way point.

Damian McKenzie rounds the full-back to score - AFP/Charly Triballeau

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 35 min NZ 31 NAM 3

But in typical fashion, the All Blacks make up for their error by scoring immediately afterwards - this time through Lienert-Brown.

The centre puts in a grubber which appears to go through the legs of the opposition player - Olay! - then fly-hacks past the full back.

He has a clean run in to the line if the ball holds up for him, and this time the bounce is kind.

McKenzie adds the extras.

Anton Lienert-Brown 👏



New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown chases his own kick to score - PA/Adam Davy

33 min NZ 24 NAM 3

Almost another try for New Zealand. McKenzie ghosts throw the defence and slings one out to Beauden Barrett.

The flying full back streaks down the wing before putting in a clever kick off the outside of his boot for his inside men to run onto.

McKenzie gives chase, but the ball slides along the surface like a cue ball in these conditions, and it ends up going dead.

30 min NZ 24 NAM 3

Namibia let-off. In their eagerness, New Zealand put the shove on too early at the scrum and give away a free-kick.

This time, Namibia clear well.

30 min NZ 24 NAM 3

Off the scrum, McKenzie puts in a beautiful bouncing cross-field kick to Caleb Clarke, and they run back up the field.

He offloads to McKenzie who puts in another kick, but the ball roles over the try line and is touched down by Namibia. Goal-line dropout.

But Namibia shoot themselves in the foot with the re-start, kicking the ball straight out. New Zealand now have a centre-field scrum underneath the sticks, and will surely be in for another.

26 min NZ 24 NAM 3

A great high restart from Namibia. With the rain now lashing it down, Swanwpoel hangs one up to land right on the touchline, and the All Blacks are piled into touch.

Namibia go for broke, throwing to the back of the lineout. It’s a bold call and one that ultimately proves foolish as the ball is called not straight.

The rain lashes it down in the first half in Toulouse - Getty Images/Phil Walter

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 24 min NZ 24 NAM 3

No matter, Fainga’anuku scores, virtually off the next play.

The powerful winger runs a hardline off the top of the lineout and bursts through at least three tackles to go over for his first test score.

McKenzie hits the post with his kick, so it will just be five points for the All Blacks.

23 min NZ 19 NAM 3

New Zealand were almost in again through Anton Lienert-Brown, who had the ball passed to him with open space ahead inside the opposition 22.

But the powerful centre knocks on and pounds the turf in frustration.

These missed opportunities will frustrate New Zealand in a game they will look to use to show their clinicality.

NEW ZEALND TRY! 19 min NZ 19 NAM 3

New Zealand exploit the blindside to march up just inside the Namibia 10-metre line.

Outrageous from Tu-ungafasi! The big man takes a slippery ball and decides to throw a pinpoint offload to behind his back to Luke Jacobson. He’ll be dining out on that for a while...

After a penalty is awarded, New Zealand tap and get the ball to McKenzie, who shows off his footwork to dance through and score.

The fly-half converts his own try to extend New Zealand’s lead.

17 min NZ 12 NAM 3

Everyone in the stadium - players, coaches and fans alike - is on their feet to applaud Malan leaving the field.

The centre is receiving oxygen but raises a hand to show his appreciation.

The game is back under way.

Namibia's Le Roux Malan raises his arm to the crowd as he is stretchered off the field - AP/Christophe Ena

17 min NZ 12 NAM 3

The commentators are being understandably cagey about the details of the injury, but judging by the way the player was positioned, it looks like it may be a lower limb issue. More details to follow.

The paramedics and a stretcher are on the field to help him off.

The crowd have now given two round of applause to show their support.

Play stopped for an injury

It looks like there might have been a horrible injury to a Namibian player who is down.

Referee Luke Pearce audibly gasped after blowing his whistle.

Let’s just hope the player down is okay.

15 min NZ 12 NAM 3

New Zealand kick for the corner and then set a good-looking driving maul off the lineout.

They drive it over the line and it looks a certain try.

However, the TMO calls play back as Ofa Tu’ungafasi is ruled to have been in front of the ball carrier as Brodie Retallick gathered in the lineout.

Under the laws, the ball -carrier has to be the first player to make contact with the opposition in a maul.

A let-off for Namibia.

15 min NZ 12 NAM 3

New Zealand drive well from a lineout just inside the Namibia 22.

Namibia are caught too narrow in defence and McKenzie floats a pass over the top to Clarke.

It looked as if the powerful winger should have backed himself on the outside shoulder, but he chooses to cut back inside and is tackled on the five.

The All Blacks go back the other way this time and have huge numbers again, but the pass from McKenzie is too far in front of his man - perhaps the conditions are at play - and the ball goes to ground.

It feels as if New Zealand have butchered their opportunity here. But play is brought back for a penalty, so they will have another opportunity.

13 min NZ 12 NAM 3

Lovely footwork by the Namibian winger. But as he hits the deck - which has now become a slip-and-slide - New Zealand force him into touch.

The crowd loved seeing Ardie Savea getting stepped though...

11 min NZ 12 NAM 3

The rain is lashing it down in Toulouse, and that will surely pose a few problems for both sides.

Whitelock is peanlised at the lineout for jumping across. This time, Namibia opt for the posts.

Tiaan Swanepoel has a howitzer of a boot, so distance should be no problem.

The fly-half bisects the uprights, and Namibia are on the scoreboard.

Tiaan Swanepoel knocks one over from near half-way - Getty Images/Phil Walter

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 8 min NZ 12 NAM 0

This time, it is a try for New Zeeland.

The All Blacks pack, who came under fire last week, absolutely blitz the Namibia scrum, allowing Savea to pick up at the base.

He pops to Roigard who spins before going over for his second.

McKenzie pulls his kick to the left, but New Zealand look dominant in these early encounters.

TRY REVIEW

New Zealand win a turnover on their own line and decide, naturally, to chuck a miss-pass out wide.

Barrett ends up with it and runs down the wing before kicking in-field for McKenzie to chase.

The fly-half wins the race to the ball and dives on it, but he is just short of the tryline when he makes contact.

Namibia scrum on their five-metre line

5 min NZ 7 NAM 0

Namibia win a penalty around the breakdown from a kickable position, but they opt for the corner instead.

They are clearly here to play, and the crowd love the ambition.

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 3 min NZ 7 NAM 0

Try New Zealand!

The All Blacks are straight into their pattern with McKenzie and Barrett linking up well as that 10-15 axis.

Barrett puts in one of his trademark pinpoint cross-field kicks, which is caught well by Leicester Fainga’anuka.

At the ruck, Fainga’anuka breaks through and offloads to Roigard who scores on his World Cup debut.

McKenzie adds the extras, and the All Blacks have the perfect start.

1 min NZ 0 NAM 0

Luke Pearce blows his whistle, and we’re off. New Zealand get us under way through the boot of Beauden Barret.

Namibia field the kick-off and exit well up-field. Caleb Clarke then runs it back to halfway.

Time for the Haka

New Zealand lay down the gauntlet with Kapa o Pango, the haka specially created for the All Blacks.

Aaron Smith wields a threatening looking spear.

Coming off the back of last week’s defeat, Ian Foster will look to fly into the opening stages of this game. Judging by that performance, they look pumped.

Kick off is imminent.

All Blacks perform the haka - AP/Christophe Ena

The teams are out

The teams are out, the anthems are under way, and we’re just minutes away from kick off in Tolouse!

New Zealand are up first with a rousing rendition. Now it’s time for Namibia who place their hands on their hearts in a proud gesture. Expect a passionate performance tonight from the Welwitschias.

Eight Namibian players retained from last World Cup meeting vs the All Blacks

Namibia were trounced 52-8 in their group opener against Italy last week, but the score did not truly reflect the run of play as the Welwitschias faded in the closing stages.

Buoyed by his sides efforts, coach Allister Coetzee has resisted making wholesale changes.

Jason Benade comes into the front row to replace Desiderius Sethie, while Prince Gaoseb starts at openside. Johan Retief moves into the second row in place of Adriaan Ludick. Meanwhile, Le Roux Malan takes over from Danco Burger at inside centre.

Cliven Loubser comes into the team at full-back as Divan Rossouw moves to the wing to replace JC Greyling.

Former Australia international Richard Hardwick gets another start at number eight after a barnstorming performance against Italy.

There are eight survivors in the match-day team from the last time Namibia played New Zealand at the World Cup in 2019, when the All Blacks romped to a 71-9 victory. They will expect the same, or more, this time round.

Namibia are still seeking their first win at a World Cup having lost all 23 games played since they made their debut in 1999. It would probasbly be the greatest shock in rugby history were they to break their duck tonight

Namibia team guide

Our experts' view on New Zealand's World Cup record and prospects

New Zealand team guide

Ian Foster on his team selection

There’s quite a bit of continuity from last week but it is a change to make sure we give people opportunities early in this championship. It’s a critical game. You have to grow through these tournaments and that first round was always going to be a bit of a blockbuster. We have to adapt to referees and get a little bit of consistency in our set piece.

Whitelock equals McCaw's record

Sam Whitelock is set to play his 148th test tonight, equalling Richie McCaw’s appearance record for the All Blacks.

Whitelock, a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015, starts in the second row with his old sparing partner Brodie Retallick.

“He has been a warrior for this team for a long time and to equal someone like Richie is a massive achievement,” Ian Foster said on Wednesday of the 34-year-old lock, who made his test debut in 2010.

Foster has made nine changes to the side that started against New Zealand and included three World Cup debutants in his squad.

Ardie Savea captains the side in the absence of Sam Cane, who withdrew before last week’s loss to France with a back problem and is being managed back to fitness.

Centre Jordie Barrett, flanker Shannon Frizell and prop Tyrel Lomax are also ruled out due to injury.

“We had to adapt (our plan) based on injuries and who is coming back but we are pretty satisfied that we have a team to rebound from round one,” Foster added.

Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard have been brought in to steer the ship as half-backs. David Havili combines with Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield, while power runners Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke get their chance to start on the wings.

The teams

New Zealand

Starting XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Caleb Clarke, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 1-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Luke Jacobson, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Tupou Vaa’i, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-Rieko Ioane

Namibia

Starting XV: 15-Cliven Loubser, 14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Le Roux Malan, 11-Divan Rossouw, 10-Tiaan Swanepoel, 9-Damian Stevens, 1-Jason Benade, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 3-Aranos Coetzee, 4-Johan Retief, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 6-Wian Conradie, 7-Prince Gaoseb, 8-Richard Hardwick

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Des Sethie, 18-Haitembu Shifuka, 19-PJ van Lill, 20-Adriaan Booysen, 21-Max Katjijeko, 22-Jacques Theron, 23-JC Greyling Referee: Luke Pearce

New Zealand look to bounce back against underdogs

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool B contest between New Zealand and Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse.

Group B suddenly feels like it’s all to play for after a Uruguay came close to upsetting the apple cart with a gutsy performance against hosts France yesterday.

The All Blacks come into tonight’s clash off the back of their first ever pool-stage defeat at the World Cup in last week’s 27-13 humbling by Les Bleues in the tournament opener. The loss marked the three-time champions’ second defeat on the bounce, having been overpowered by the Springboks in their final warm-up fixture.

Ian Foster’s side will want to lay down a marker tonight as they look to rediscover their best form in time for the knockout stages. It is a unenviable position to be in for the outgoing coach, with anything less than World Cup victory likely to be deemed a failure by the nation’s expectant fans.

Namibia opened their Rugby World Cup account with a 52-8 defeat against Italy in Saint-Étienne – a match the Welwitschias’ captain Johan Deysel described as “a great game to learn from”.

It is the third time these sides have met in the pool phase in as many World Cups, with the All Blacks having strolled to a 71-9 at Tokyo Stadium four years ago. TJ Perenara’s try in that game was many people’s try of the tournament.

Perhaps the closest Namibia have come to troubling the All Blacks was in 2015 when Johan Deysel’s crossed the whitewash to score his country’s first ever try against New Zealand. Needless to say, the Olympic Stadium erupted.

If Namibia can steal another score tonight, their fans may well consider it job well done.

“It is not scary, we really get excited about it. New Zealand are taking this game seriously,” coach Allister Coetzee told reporters this week.

“It is good for the competition. It is a great opportunity for our players and we are excited to play against them.”