New Zealand v England: White Ferns captain Sophie Devine to return for third ODI

England won four of five Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand in March [Getty Images]

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine will return for the White Ferns for the third and final one-day international against England on Sunday.

Devine missed the last three matches of the England tour with a quad strain.

But the 34-year-old is set to be welcomed back after passing a fitness test in Hamilton on Thursday.

England will aim to complete a clean sweep against New Zealand after earning a series-clinching 56-run win in the second ODI at Seddon Park on Thursday.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said: "Having Sophie lead them out tomorrow will fill the team with confidence.

"Sophie is always going to be a big miss whenever she is unavailable so we're delighted to be able to bring her back."