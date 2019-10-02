New Zealand Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Captain Kieran Read (centre) leads the Haka - Getty Images AsiaPac

Who is in New Zealand's World Cup squad?

What date is New Zealand's second match?

It is against Canada on Wednesday October 2.

Who is in New Zealand's group?

What are New Zealand's full RWC fixtures?

MATCH ONE

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, September 21... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

New Zealand vs Canada... Oita Stadium... Wednesday, October 2... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

MATCH THREE

New Zealand vs Namibia... Tokyo Stadium... Sunday, October 6... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH FOUR

New Zealand vs Italy... City of Toyota Stadium... Saturday, October 12... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest New Zealand team news?

Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett will become the first trio of brothers to appear for New Zealand at a World Cup when they face Canada on Wednesday.

The Barretts will also become only the second trio of brothers to start a World Cup match for any nation, following Tongan siblings Elisi, Manu and Fe'ao Vunipola in the 1995 clash with Scotland.

The three Pisi brothers - Ken, Tusi and George - all played for Samoa against South Africa in 2015, but only Ken started that game.

New Zealand have made 11 changes for their second Pool B game in Oita.

Full-back Beauden Barrett, fly-half Richie Mo'unga, second row Scott Barrett and number eight skipper Kieran Read remain from the side which beat South Africa 23-13 in their tournament opener.

Centre Sonny Bill Williams comes into the centre with Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane returns to the wing and TJ Perenara takes over at scrum-half.