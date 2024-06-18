New Zealand rugby union player Connor Garden-Bachop dies aged 25

Connor Garden-Bachop played wing and fullback for Otago Highlanders - AP/James Worsfold

Connor Garden-Bachop, the former Highlanders outside back, has died at the age of 25 after what has been reported as a “medical event”.

Garden-Bachop, who represented New Zealand Maori, made his debut for the Highlanders in 2021 and played in eight Super Rugby Pacific matches for the franchise this year.

He left the organisation at the end of the campaign, posting on Instagram last week that he had enjoyed “an unforgettable five years”.

New Zealand Rugby and the Highlanders paid tribute to Garden-Bachop in a joint statement that was released on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family,” it read.

“Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief.

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.

“Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him. NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the Players Association are providing support and we ask that the privacy of the Garden-Bachop family is respected.”

Garden-Bachop faced Ireland for the Maori All Blacks twice in 2022, starting both of those matches on the left wing, and comes from a celebrated rugby family. His father, Stephen Bachop, played for Samoa and New Zealand while his mother, Sue Garden-Bachop, represented the Black Ferns.

Graeme Bachop, his uncle, went to two World Cups with the All Blacks in 1991 and 1995 before travelling to the 1999 edition with Japan. Aaron Mauger, a prominent New Zealand international who subsequently coaches Leicester Tigers and the Highlanders, is a cousin of Garden-Bachop.

Garden-Bachop’s final Instagram post outlined his gratitude to the Highlanders. “Thank you @‌highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years,” it read.

“Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all.”

