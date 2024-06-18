New Zealand rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop dies at 25 after 'medical event'

New Zealand rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop passed away suddenly on Monday following a “medical event,” New Zealand Rugby announced Tuesday.

He was 25.

Garden-Bachop played for New Zealand professional rugby union team The Highlanders and Māori All Blacks. Officials did not disclose the nature of the medical issue he suffered.

“Rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief,” New Zealand Rugby said in a group statement along with the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and New Zealand Rugby Players Association.

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room,” the statement said.

He was described as a “loving father to his twin girls,” as well as a brother and son “immeasurably loved by all those who knew him.”

Christchurch police said that they responded to a sudden death in the suburb of Fendalton on Monday evening, but the death was not being treated as suspicious, The Associated Press reported.

Garden-Bachop came from a rugby family. His father, Stephen Bachop, played for the All Blacks and the Samoa national rugby union team, and his uncle was All Black player Graham Bachop. His mother, Sue Garden-Bachop, who passed away in 2008 from cancer, also represented New Zealand in rugby, basketball and field hockey.

Connor Garden-Bachop had played for The Highlanders for five seasons, but was not going to rejoin the team.

He had posted on Instagram on Saturday, just days before his death, sharing a series of photos from his time on the team.

“Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time,” he wrote.

The All Blacks shared a tribute Monday writing: “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop yesterday. He will be remembered as dynamic young player and popular teammate amongst the Māori All Blacks, Highlanders and Wellington.”

“Our deepest condolences to Connor’s family, friends and teammates in this sad time. Arohanui,” the team said.

The joint rugby statement lamenting Garden-Bachop's death included a verse in the Māori language with an English translation that said: “Attention Attention / The house of rugby laments / The passing of one of its sons / Who graced the playing fields / O Chiefly one / Connor / The rugby world weeps for you /Rest now in peace our friend.”

