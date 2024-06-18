New Zealand Rugby Star Connor Garden-Bachop Dead at 25 Following 'Medical Event'

"All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief"

Joe Allison/Getty Connor Garden-Bachop playing rugby during the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and ACT Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 16, 2024, in Dunedin, New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop died on Monday, June 17 following a "medical event." He was 25 years old.

The news of Garden-Bachop's death was confirmed in a joint release issued by New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, Highlanders and Wellington Rugby and New Zealand Rugby Players Association.

“On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family,” their statement read.

They added, “Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief.”

Joe Allison/Getty Connor Garden-Bachop posing during a Highlanders 2024 Super Rugby Headshots Session on November 24, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand

According to the Associated Press, Garden-Bachop's sudden death happened at the home of a relative. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner,” authorities told the outlet.

A member of the Highlanders’ Super Rugby and Maori All Blacks, Garden-Bachop came from a family with deep ties to the rugby community.

Per the AP, his father was Stephen Bachop, a former rugby union player and current coach, and his uncle, Graham Bachop, was also a member of the All Blacks, while his late mother, Sue Garden-Bachop, was a sportsperson and rugby coach. Additionally, his brother, Jackson Garden-Bachop, plays for the French rugby team CA Brive.



While Garden-Bachop had played for the Highlanders for the past five seasons, he was not going to rejoin the team next season, according to the AP and The Guardian.

Four days before his death, the athlete took to Instagram to thank his team "for an unforgettable five years." Alongside a carousel of photos of him on the field and with his teammates, he added, "Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time."

Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via AP Images Connor Garden-Bachop during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black,” the rugby collective's statement added. “Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.”

The All Black also shared a tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “He will be remembered as a dynamic young player and popular teammate amongst the Māori All Blacks, Highlanders and Wellington.”

New Zealand Rugby also paid their respects on X. "Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and teammates of Connor Garden-Bachop who passed away yesterday," they wrote.

According to the rugby collective, Garden-Bachop is survived by his twin girls, noting that in addition to being "a loving father," he was also “a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him.”

