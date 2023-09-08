New Zealand in England 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards
August
25 v Worcestershire, Worcester
New Zealand won by seven wickets
27 v Gloucestershire, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (d/n)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
30 1st T20 international, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (d/n)
England won by seven wickets
September
10 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl
Play starts at 11:00 BST
Scorecard
13 3rd ODI, The Kia Oval (d/n) (12:30 BST)
15 4th ODI, Lord's (d/n) (12:30 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made