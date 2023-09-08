Advertisement

New Zealand in England 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards

New Zealand captain Tim Southee and England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali with the T20 series trophy

August

25 v Worcestershire, Worcester

New Zealand won by seven wickets

Report. Scorecard

27 v Gloucestershire, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (d/n)

New Zealand won by 22 runs

Scorecard

30 1st T20 international, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (d/n)

England won by seven wickets

Report. Scorecard

September

1 2nd T20 international, Emirates Old Trafford (d/n)

England won by 95 runs

Report. Scorecard

3 3rd T20 international, Edgbaston

New Zealand won by 74 runs

Report. Scorecard

5 4th T20 international, Trent Bridge (d/n)

New Zealand won by six wickets

Report. Scorecard

8 1st ODI, Cardiff (d/n)

New Zealand won by eight wickets

Report. Scorecard

10 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl

Play starts at 11:00 BST

Scorecard

13 3rd ODI, The Kia Oval (d/n) (12:30 BST)

15 4th ODI, Lord's (d/n) (12:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made