Zdeno Chara's IG post after first Capitals goal is bittersweet for Bruins fans

Chara's IG post after first Caps goal is bittersweet for B's fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Add Zdeno Chara to the list of former iconic Boston athletes finding success with their new clubs.

The Capitals defenseman, playing in his eighth game with Washington after 14 seasons with the Bruins, scored his first goal for his new squad Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

If Chara's goal wasn't a strange enough sight for B's fans, his new Capitals teammates mobbed him after the score in a moment of pure excitement.

The 43-year-old clearly appreciated his teammates' exuberance, and expressed that appreciation Friday in an Instagram post.

Chara didn't fit into the Bruins' plans this season as they stake their success on a young D core led by Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. But it certainly looks like he's fitting in with Washington, which owns the NHL's second-best record out of the gate at 5-0-3.

Goals likely will be few and far between for Chara, who lit the lamp just five times in each of his last two seasons with the Bruins. The 20-year veteran still is a solid defenseman who provides plenty of leadership, though, and he seems to be endearing himself to his Capitals teammates to date.

The Bruins will get their first look at Chara in another uniform Saturday night when they visit Washington. Expect a few hugs before the game -- but don't expect the B's to chirp their former captain.

"We don’t want to poke the bear," Bruins winger Brad Marchand said Friday night.