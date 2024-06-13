Zdeno Chara surprised by Boston Marathon race director after completing Ironman triathlon

Boston Bruins legend Zeno Chara isn’t slowing down in retirement.

The former 6-foot-9 captain of the Bruins has embraced endurance racing at the age of 46. He completed his second Boston Marathon in April and now he’s added an Ironman 70.3 triathlon to his resume.

Chara triumphantly completed his first-ever triathlon in Springfield last weekend. The grueling race consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

Chara’s perseverance and determination were on full display as he conquered this monumental feat, further cementing his status as a true icon of longevity and refusing to stay idle after reaching the highest levels of one sport.

Following the triathlon, Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray returned to the finish line area to surprise Chara with an invitation from Ironman to join him at the Ironman World Championship in October.

Both Chara and McGillivray will now compete at the championship in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

