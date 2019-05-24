Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron address Bruins crowd after scrimmage: 'You're amazing' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bruins fans filled TD Garden on Thursday night to support their team ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

The B's held an intrasquad scrimmage, but the story wasn't what happened on the ice. It was the "We want the Cup" chants that permeated throughout the arena for much of the 50-minute exhibition.

After the scrimmage, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron both expressed their gratitude to the fans.

"We really appreciate your support," Chara said. "Thanks for cheering for us."

"You're amazing," added Bergeron. "The support has been incredible."

Patrice Bergeron: "We're not done yet. We have four more to go." #Bruins pic.twitter.com/vqRcwgerlN — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 24, 2019

The Stanley Cup Final gets underway Monday night as the B's host the Blues at what undoubtedly will be a loud TD Garden.

