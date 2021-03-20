Zdeno Chara had a breakaway and it was nearly the greatest goal ever

Chara had a breakaway and it was nearly the greatest goal ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Peter Laviolette first took over as head coach of the Capitals, he came with a reputation for wanting his defensemen to play aggressively in the offensive zone. No one thought, however, that this would lead to a breakaway opportunity for a player like Zdeno Chara, but that was exactly what happened on Friday against the New York Rangers.

In the second period, Chara was able to get in behind the defense in the offensive zone for a partial breakaway but missed the net, denying us all what would have been the best highlight of the year and perhaps ever.

"It just kind of happened," Chara said. "I saw obviously open ice and the puck was deflected right into the area where I was skating to, and I [missed] the net."

At 6-foot-9, Chara, who turned 44 on Thursday, has never been the fastest skater even when he was in his prime. Seeing him lumber in on net with nothing between him and goalie Alexander Georgiev was something to behold as was evidenced by the reaction of the media.

Chara *checks notes* just had a partial breakaway chance, did not in fact score — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 20, 2021

I think I saw that too. Will roll it back to make sure. #Caps https://t.co/mBcVziQOdL — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 20, 2021

That was Chara in on Georgiev. We also saw a Chara-Jensen 2-on-1 earlier in the season bc life is weird right now — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) March 20, 2021

“It was a set breakout, we were able to spring him and he got a step and he got a good look at it," head coach Peter Laviolette said. "You think about him and you think about how he defends and how good he is in the defensive zone, but he’s put up an awful lot of points in his career so it was nice to see him take it up the middle of the ice and give it a look.”

Chara has indeed amassed 664 points in his career including 207 goals. Alas, a breakaway goal was not to be on Friday, but after seeing that this was even possible, hopefully Laviolette is hard at work diagramming how to get Chara free again for another shot.