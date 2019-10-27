Zdeno Chara exacts revenge on Blues' Oskar Sundqvist with massive hit

Brad Marchand insisted Saturday night's Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues was "just another game."

The Bruins' play would suggest otherwise.

Boston set a physical tone in the first period against St. Louis thanks to captain Zdeno Chara, who laid the lumber on Blues center Oskar Sundqvist just 38 seconds after puck drop.

Zdeno Chara greets **Oskar Sundqvist.



Sundqvist was the one who drilled Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/tvqlrLn7o0



— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 26, 2019

There's history behind Chara's massive hit: Sundqvist injured Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk with a shot to the head in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final and later was suspended one game for his actions.

Chara appeared to exact his revenge on Sundqvist here, giving the D-man an extra shot while he was down on the ice in front of the St. Louis bench.

This isnt a normal regular season game #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xGazfwfqg7 — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) October 26, 2019

So, despite what they tell you, the Bruins certainly haven't forgotten that heartbreaking Cup Final loss to the Blues in June.

