Brad Marchand and Torey Krug have famously developed a chirpy relationship on social media over the last couple of years, but it looks like another Bruins player is getting into the act when it comes to poking fun at their small sizes.

After the official Boston Bruins social media accounts sent out a picture of Bruins captain Zdeno Chara donning a No. 88 Bruins T-shirt with Pastrnak's name on the back during Saturday's trip to Toronto, Brad Marchand took umbrage with Chara's shirt choice and took to Instagram to discuss it with his towering captain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First of all, it makes all the sense in the world for all the Bruins players to wear David Pastrnak gear as he leads the NHL with nine goals scored after potting the game-tying strike in Boston's eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Leafs on Saturday night.

But it was Chara's response to the Marchand comment that was sudden, swift and "sweep the leg" vicious with the 6-foot-9 Bruins defenseman stating that the diminutive winger's shirts "only come in S and M sizes."

Zdeno Chara has committed a (stanchion-free) murder pic.twitter.com/mpy7wSfoU7 — 👑💧 (@jeffisrael25) October 19, 2019

Chara has developed a following on Instagram with his interesting social media posts that give fans a glimpse into his personal life and the legendary workouts that allow him to still remain in the NHL at 42 years old. But this is Chara's first foray into having a little fun with Marchand, the most notorious social media poster on the Bruins roster, and hopefully not the last.

Story continues

There's nothing wrong with some good-natured chirps between Bruins teammates that clearly get along off the ice.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Zdeno Chara blows up Brad Marchand with hilarious Instagram chirp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston