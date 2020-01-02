Zdeno Chara to accomplish rare NHL feat in Thursday's Bruins game

Tom Brady gets more press for his longevity, but he's not the only 42-year-old athlete in Boston.

Zdeno Chara is four and a half months older than the Patriots quarterback, and on Thursday night, he is set to accomplish an extremely rare feat.

Chara - who made his NHL debut for the Islanders at age 20 on November 19, 1997 - will become one of a select few players to play in at least four different decades.

And though only 11 men have played in at least four decades to this point in NHL history, three players will join the club tonight: Chara and the Sharks' Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

The Bruins captain will become the third player to join the four-decade club while wearing a Bruins uniform along with Ray Bourque and Mark Recchi.

Here's the elite club that Chara, Thornton and Marleau will join tonight:

PLAYER SPAN DECADES Gordie Howe 1940s-1980s 5 George Armstrong 1940s-1970s 4 Carl Brewer 1950s-1980s 4 Bobby Hull 1950s-1980s 4 Ray Bourque 1970s-2000s 4 Mark Messier 1970s-2000s 4 Rod Brind'Amour 1980s-2010s 4 Chris Chelios 1980s-2010s 4 Mike Modano 1980s-2010s 4 Mark Recchi 1980s-2010s 4 Mathieu Schneider 1980s-2010s 4

At 42, Chara is still playing at a high level. He ranks second on the Bruins with an average ice time of 21:24 this season, and when he played 27:50 against the Devils on New Year's Eve, he became the only player in the last 14 seasons to log at least 27 minutes of ice time at age 42 or older.

And it's not just that he's still playing; he's also one of the toughest players in the league, playing in the Stanley Cup Final with a broken jaw and recently missing only one game after having screws and plates removed from his jaw - and then skating without a cage in his first game back.

