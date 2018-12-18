Zaza Pachulia trolls Kevin Durant about Omri Casspi's 20 points originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Monday night, Omri Casspi scored a season-high 20 points vs the Warriors (his previous high was 12).

Golden State won the game, 110-93, but Zaza Pachulia still felt the need to have some fun with his former teammate, Kevin Durant.

Pachulia, at 11:05pm PT (which means it was 2:05am in Detroit) sent Durant the following text:

"Saw Omri kicked your a** tonight. 20 points in 21 minutes."

Durant's response: "Hahaha fu** u Z."

Zaza's answer: "Yeah and put this one on IG too if you want," followed by four of the "face with tears of joy" emojis.

Durant texted "I am" and posted a screenshot of the exchange on Instagram with the caption: "@zazapachulia wanted me to show ya'll this."

Earlier this month, Durant took to Instagram to let the world know that Zaza incorrectly wished him happy birthday (Durant's birthday is on Sept. 29).

But back to Casspi real quick -- he attempted four 3-pointers vs the Warriors (he made two), bringing his total for the season to 25. Last year with Golden State, he took 22 in 53 games.

"Well if Omri had shot last year like he did tonight..." Steve Kerr said jokingly to reporters after the game. "Omri was great tonight. He was killing us on his backcuts. For whatever reason he didn't shoot the 3s last year. This year, we got some guys who are more willing to shoot.

"Everyone's taking that as a shot ... it was a joke."

Omri Casspi trolling the Warriors by taking this 3-pointer and Klay Thompson was reallllllly happy Casspi missed it... pic.twitter.com/lPZhZZRoLg — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 18, 2018

