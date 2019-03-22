Zaza Pachulia shares text Steph Curry sent him during radio interview originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Sunday evening, the Warriors host the Pistons at Oracle.

You know what that means, right?

Zaza Pachulia is back!

On Friday morning, the big man who won two titles with the Warriors was a guest on 95.7 The Game.

He talked about the excitement surrounding receiving his 2018 championship ring, what he learned during his two seasons with Golden State, the narrative that he's a dirty player, and much more.

And just before the conversation came to an end, Zaza closed with this:

"Can't wait to see everybody and I just want to give a shoutout to Steph Curry and Jarron Collins who just texted me to tell me that my voice sounds beautiful ... can't wait to see them."

I wonder if that's the first time anybody has ever told Zaza that his voice sounds beautiful. Maybe his wife has said it once or twice before.

The 35-year old is averaging 4.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game this season.

He scored a season-high 11 points in Detroit's huge win over the Raptors last Sunday.

