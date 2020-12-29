Zaza Pachulia recalls insane Steph Curry-Kevin Durant shooting contests

Zaza recalls Steph-KD shooting contests in Warriors practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Zaza Pachulia was around a number of NBA legends during his career. He's seen greatness in many forms.

During his time with the Warriors, Pachulia had a front-row seat to the greatest collection of talent in NBA history. While Steph Curry shines every time he takes the floor, what really impressed Pachulia, who now works in the Warriors' front office, was the two-time MVP's work ethic with his teammates during practice.

Pachulia remembers Curry and Kevin Durant having legendary post-practice shooting contests in order to push each other to be better.

"But what I saw, especially when (Kevin Durant) was part of it, after every practice, KD and Steph would shoot together, drill five shots, five spots, total 25," Pachulia told Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg. "And I would stay on the court, working on my game, and they were right across. So I had a perfect angle to watch after every single practice. One would make 23 or 24 out of 25, and the other one had to be perfect to win. This is the healthy competition, your teammates pushing each other to be perfect."

For three years, Curry and Durant were the most potent scoring duo the NBA has ever seen. When healthy, nothing could stop those Warriors from eviscerating their opponents with a quick five-minute flurry of long-distance daggers from Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson.

Three years and two titles later, Durant left the Bay Area to take on a new challenge with the Brooklyn Nets. After missing a season while rehabbing his ruptured Achilles, Durant and the Nets have been a force early on this season and dusted Curry and the new-look Warriors on Opening Night.

The Curry-Durant Warriors were the NBA's solar flare. It felt like it lasted for just a moment, but their greatness never will be forgotten.