Zaza Pachulia joins Warriors as consultant; Mike Dunleavy Jr. promoted

The Warriors basketball operations department is going to have a new (old?) face this season.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced they are welcoming back Zaza Pachulia as a consultant. The Warriors also announced they promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. from pro scout to assistant general manager.

Warriors announce Basketball Operations promotions and additions pic.twitter.com/Lnf7D9odr2 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 29, 2019

Dunleavy Jr. played for 15 seasons in the NBA, including four-plus seasons with the Warriors from 2002-2007. He played his college ball at Duke. Dunleavy joined the Warriors basketball operations department as a pro scout prior to the beginning of last season.

Pachulia was a member of both the 2017 and 2018 NBA title-winning teams. He will be consulting on both the business side and basketball side.

The Warriors also announced that Kirk Lacob has been promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations, Kent Lacob now is the director of team development and Jacob Rubin now is an assistant video coordinator.

