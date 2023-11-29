Zaylin Wood, Middle Tennessee State defensive end, commits to transfer to Vanderbilt

Former Middle Tennessee State defensive end Zaylin Wood has committed to transfer to Vanderbilt football, he said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Wood, who entered the portal Monday, is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. In 2023, he had 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.

According to Wood's social media, he had offers from Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Liberty, UConn and South Florida.

Defensive end is a position of need for the Commodores, which struggled to get any pass rush in 2023. Wood is the first transfer commit for Vanderbilt in this offseason. Several players, including quarterbacks Ken Seals and AJ Swann and linebacker Ethan Barr, have already announced their intentions to transfer out.

Wood had his most productive year in 2022, when he had 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a pick-6 and two fumbles recovered. He was named honorable mention All-Conference USA that season. Wood was also a team captain for the Blue Raiders.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Zaylin Wood, MTSU defensive end, commits to transfer to Vanderbilt