Zay Jones sits out Wednesday practice, Antonio Johnson limited

Two Jacksonville Jaguars players sat out practice Wednesday and five were limited, the team announced in its injury report.

Earlier in the day, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson revealed that linebacker Devin Lloyd had hand surgery and won’t travel with the team to London for Weeks 4 and 5. Lloyd and wide receiver Zay Jones were the pair of players out of action Wednesday.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/yyeMynQnCv — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 27, 2023

“Zay is still kind of day to day, we’re going to see how he works this week,” Pederson said. “He’s probably a long shot for the game [vs. the Atlanta Falcons], but he’s progressing very nice.”

Most notable among the players who were limited was rookie defensive back Antonio Johnson, who was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since August.

For the Falcons, wide receiver Josh Ali and running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson were both limited. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell didn’t practice Wednesday, but the team said it was just rest for the 37-year-old lineman.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire