Receiver Zay Jones has emerged as a key piece of Jacksonville’s offense early in the season.

But the Jaguars may be without him in Sunday’s contest against the Eagles.

Jones first appeared on the injury report on Thursday when he didn’t practice due to an ankle injury. He was limited on Friday and is questionable for the game.

Via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, head coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars would have a better indication of whether or not Jones will play after Friday’s practice. Pederson noted Jones sat out Thursday’s session as a precautionary measure.

Jones leads the team with 19 receptions and is second with 173 receiving yards.

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was added to the injury report on Friday as limited with an ankle issue. He’s questionable for Sunday.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip) was limited all week and is questionable.

Guard Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) was limited on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s listed as questionable.

Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin questionable for Jaguars-Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk