Zay Jones out, Jamal Agnew a ‘game-time decision’ vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out three players for a Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons and listed three as questionable.

Zay Jones, Devin Lloyd, and Antonio Johnson will all miss the contest, but wide receiver Jamal Agnew will be the one most under the microscope. The return specialist popped up on the injury report Thursday and his status for Sunday is up in the air.

On Friday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Agnew will be a game-time decision, although he added the team is optimistic the receiver will be able to play.

With Jones out of action in Week 3, the team elevated Jacob Harris from the practice squad to the active roster and targeted Tim Jones more often in the passing game. The team also has rookies Parker Washington and Elijah Cooks on the roster, but kept them as healthy inactives in each of the first three weeks.

There doesn’t appear to be much concern about the availability of the other two questionable players, Foley Fatukasi and Anton Harrison.

For the Falcons, wide receiver Josh Ali is out and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable. Both players have yet to appear in a game this season. Patterson led the Falcons in touchdowns during the 2022 season.

