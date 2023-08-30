Zay Jones on Elijah Cooks: ‘He’s going to be a phenomenal talent’

Perhaps the most surprising decision made by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday was the team keeping seven wide receivers. That bold choice boiled down to one thing, though: undrafted rookie Elijah Cooks was simply too impressive to cut.

Cooks, who stands 6’4, caught seven passes in the preseason for 146 yards and earned the third highest grade on PFF among all offensive rookies.

“I was really happy for him,” Jaguars receiver Zay Jones told 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien on Tuesday, shortly after the initial 53-man roster was announced. “He’s a young guy with a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, humor. But he’s earned it as well.

“I think when you turn on the tape through training camp, through the preseason games, the guy was always making plays. Big body, he’s fast, he’s strong, can go up and high point the football. It’s just really awesome to see a guy like that come in here — I believe from San Jose State, if I’m not mistaken — to come in here, a completely different element, and just ingrain himself into the system and make plays.”

Jaguars rookie @ElijahCooks is tearing it up!! Look at the @Hula_Bowl alum shining! Keep it Up! #TeamDiamond pic.twitter.com/lYnuJ0m8hs — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 19, 2023

With Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew holding down roster spots and sixth-round pick Parker Washington added to the mix, it seemed Cooks had the tall task of beating out Tim Jones, Jacob Harris, Seth Williams, and Kevin Austin Jr. for the sixth spot on the depth chart.

Tim Jones seemingly solidified his spot, but the Jaguars kept Cooks anyway.

“The moment never seems too big for him,” Zay Jones told O’Brien. “I think he is already a great player and he’s going to be a phenomenal talent, like I said. I’m so glad he’s on our team.”

