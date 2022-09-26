Zay Jones: Doug Pederson has ‘different style of coaching than I was used to’

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was one of the stars of the team’s 38-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Jones wanted to pass the credit on to absolutely everybody other than himself. In an interview with Ashlyn Sullivan of Jaguars.com, he even gave a shoutout to backup quarterback C.J. Beathard for “a great knee at the end” of the game.

When he met with reporters after the game, Jones honed in his thoughts on head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, expressing gratitude for their coaching styles and their efforts.

“Doug’s been phenomenal,” Jones said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “A different style of coaching than I was used to, but everyone’s different. Everyone has quirks, per se, whatever. I feel like this team has really bought into what he’s selling.

“When he calls plays and when Press installs plays, they show us the why and they try to give us every tool to be successful. They work tirelessly. I mean, these guys are going home 11:30, midnight back home to their families, so to see it pay off, I know it means a lot for them. And it means a lot to us as players knowing that we have a coaching staff that’s trying to give us every availability and possibility to win.”

Jones, 27, was the Buffalo Bills’ second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and was traded to the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 season. He joined the Jaguars as a free agent in March on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire