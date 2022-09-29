Zay Jones did not practice Thursday with ankle injury

The upstart Jaguars have won their last two games and receiver Zay Jones has been a significant part of it.

But there’s now an injury concern with the veteran receiver as Jacksonville prepares to play Philadelphia this weekend.

Jones was added to the Thursday injury report. He did not practice with an ankle injury.

In his first season with Jacksonville, Jones has emerged as a key target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jones is leading the team with 19 receptions and is second with 173 yards. He’s caught one touchdown.

Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones are Lawrence’s other primary targets at receiver.

Also on Jacksonville’s injury report, cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip) was limited. And offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) did not participate.

