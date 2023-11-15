Zay Jones available ‘until we hear something,’ says Doug Pederson

Zay Jones will be back on the practice field Wednesday, two days after the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was arrested Monday on a domestic battery charge.

“We’ve been in great communication with him, obviously, since his situation,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “There’s not much more than that other than it’s still kind of ongoing, fact finding, information gathering, things of that nature. Quite honestly, until we hear something it’s day-to-day for him.”

Pederson said Jones will practice on a limited basis as he continues to work back from a knee injury that kept him out of the Jaguars’ last four games.

Jones, 28, allegedly left “several small scratches” on the neck of the mother of his child “consistent with marks from a fingernail” after pulling a piece of jewelry off her neck during a custody drop-off.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy states there’s a baseline six-game suspension for violations that involve domestic violence, although it includes “possible upward or downward adjustments” based on the factors of the case. Any punishment handed down by the league likely wouldn’t come until Jones’ case is resolved through the legal system, though. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 6.

Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and re-injured it during his first game back in Week 5. He was the Jaguars’ second leading receiver last season and has two touchdowns in the three games he’s played in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire