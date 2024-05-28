Zay Flowers is ‘way more comfortable’ entering Year 2 in Ravens offense

After a long and extensive search, the Baltimore Ravens hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken last offseason. After parting ways with Greg Roman, they were looking for their next play-caller and landed on Monken’s innovative football mind and experience spanning many years and many different levels of football.

Monken and company’s offense got off to a slow start last year, but as the season went on, Baltimore hit its stride. When asked how it feels in Year 1 vs. Year 2 of the team’s offense, second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers revealed he feels “way more comfortable” with a year of experience.

“[I feel] way more comfortable. It happened so fast, and I had to learn a new playbook so fast that in my head, I was always rushed. So, this year, I’m more patient and just learning everything to the last detail.”

Flowers saw immense success in Monken’s offense, as he was utilized as a weapon all over the field. With a full NFL offseason to train and get better, the hope is that the second-year player will break out in a massive way in 2024 to help quarterback Lamar Jackson and company win a Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire