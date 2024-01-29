Zay Flowers talks about his mistakes in Ravens’ AFC Championship loss

A dominant season for the Baltimore Ravens came to an end on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

You can point to a plethora of mistakes made by the Ravens that ultimately cost them a trip to the Super Bowl, including a few crucial gaffes from rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The first of a pair of plays that the standout rookie would want back came while Baltimore trailed by ten at the end of the third quarter when quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with Flowers for a 54-yard completion to set the offense up inside the 10-yard line. After the play, Flowers was called for taunting against cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, moving Baltimore back 15 yards to the 25-yard line.

Agree with the taunting call? pic.twitter.com/StcuPKSoEe — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

The more costly error happened when Flowers fumbled the ball into the endzone for a touchback while diving for a potential touchdown just a few plays later in the same drive. Instead of cutting the lead to three, the Ravens lost possession of the ball and remained down 10 to start the fourth quarter.

Flowers then reopened a cut on his hand when he allowed his frustration to get the better of him on the sideline.

Zay Flowers cut his hand open slamming the bench in frustration after that fumble, per @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/KsQwY8PQ4V — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 28, 2024

Flowers was asked after the game if he thought he broke the plane on the fumble.

“Yes, I thought I did, honestly, but I’ll learn from my mistakes,” Flowers said.

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted consoling Flowers after the game.

Odell Beckham Jr. consoling Zay Flowers after the Ravens’ devastating AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/fGCMu1rqTG — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 28, 2024

Flowers was asked about the support of his teammates in such a difficult situation.

“I mean, those are my brothers – they are going to ride with me no matter what,” Flowers said.

Flowers finished the game with a team-leading 115 receiving yards and one touchdown on five catches. Two mistakes should not overshadow a great rookie season and a promising future.

