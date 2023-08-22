Zay Flowers scores to cap easy opening drive for Ravens

The Ravens made quick work of the D.C. defense to open Monday night's preseason game. Led by third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, Baltimore needed only six plays to drive 75 yards for a touchdown.

The effort was capped by a 26-yard catch and run from rookie receiver Zay Flowers, the Ravens' first-round pick.

Flowers gained 37 yards on two catches. Running back Justice Hill added 25 yards on two carries.

Johnson got the start in place of Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

In Week 1 of the preseason, Flowers was involved in 10 offensive snaps. He had one carry for one yard and was not targeted in the passing game.