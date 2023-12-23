Zay Flowers questionable for Ravens-49ers matchup; Baltimore rules out two cornerbacks

The Ravens gave their players Friday and Saturday off to enjoy the Christmas holiday, but that didn’t stop the team from releasing their final injury report ahead of Monday night.

Reserve cornerbacks Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) were both ruled out.

We did not hold a practice today so the injury report is an estimation. Game status at 49ers: pic.twitter.com/qHbHx3xV0h — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2023

That could allow Rock Ya-Sin to see snaps, or for Damarion Williams to make his 2023 debut, while stud rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers is questionable for the second straight week.

Ruled Out

CB Arthur Maulet (knee)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

Zay Flowers (foot)

Full Participant

WR Odell Beckham Jr.,

OT Ronnie Stanley

S Marcus Williams

49ers Injjury report

