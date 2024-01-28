Zay Flowers loses fumble into end zone, Chiefs still up 17-7

A fumble into the end zone cost the Chiefs a chance for points in the divisional round of the playoffs, but it was the Ravens who paid the price this weekend.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers jumped toward the end zone after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson early in the fourth quarter, but Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed knocked the ball free before it crossed the goal line. Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback and the Chiefs remain up 17-7.

Flowers put the Ravens into scoring position with a 54-yard catch earlier in the drive, but he committed a taunting penalty that pushed the Ravens back from the Kansas City 10-yard-line.

The wideout is now dealing with a cut on his left hand, which Evan Washburn of CBS said happened when he slammed his helmet down on the sideline after the fumble.