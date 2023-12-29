Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton questionable for Ravens

The Ravens may be without a few key players for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Baltimore has listed receiver Zay Flowers (calf) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) as questionable for the contest.

Flowers did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday. While Hamilton was a non-participant on Wednesday and Friday, he was limited on Thursday.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) is questionable after he didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday. Cornerback Brandon Stephens didn't practice on Thursday or Friday and is questionable. Guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and is also questionable.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) has been ruled out.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (concussion), linebacker Patrick Queen (shoulder), linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral), punter Jordon Stout (back), and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (elbow) are all off the injury report and set to play.